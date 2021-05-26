The anecdotal accounts during the pandemic suggested students weren’t doing nearly as well in virtual classes as they did when they were in school. Data is beginning to back that up. Schools need to begin developing long-term plans for how to address the gap.
We can hear plenty of people responding to the decline in scores with “No kidding,” or the ever-articulate, “Duh!” Remember, there’s a big difference between anecdotes, which rely on people’s memories and impressions, and objective data. It’s a mistake to give anecdotes the same weight, and risky to make major policy decisions based on them.
Test scores and grades are now confirming the anecdotes. It took time for those objective measures to arrive, but the picture they’re creating is clear. Many students simply didn’t do as well this year.
There are exceptions. Some students took to online classes well. But we suspect many of those were the kind of highly-motivated, highly-engaged students who would have excelled regardless of the situation. And those exceptions don’t undermine the basic finding that students broadly lost ground this year.
Take a look at the data from Eau Claire. Seven out of 10 grades of D or F for middle school students were for virtual courses. Only 20 percent of Eau Claire middle school students took all-virtual classes, but that group accounted for almost 40 percent of all Fs given between mid-January and mid-March.
The experiences in Eau Claire mirror data emerging nationally. The national results will be hard to pin down precisely, largely because states are deviating from their normal testing patterns. In a recent Associated Press article Robin Lake, director of the Center on Reinventing Public Education at the University of Washington, said the national data will be “highly imperfect.” Such imperfections will make it harder to get a good picture, drawing out the assessment to include coming years.
There are, as we see it, two pieces of good news here. One is that we know there’s an issue. You can’t correct for something you’re not aware of. But we know that there’s a problem here, even if we may not know the degree to which it exists. That allows us to watch for more information, to see how things look over the next several years. And, based on those results, we can make adjustments.
The second piece of good news is that students seem to be entirely capable of bouncing back, turning this year’s difficulties into a temporary challenge. Simply returning to class helps. DeLong Middle School Principal Michele Wiberg said recently her students seem happier and more engaged since they returned to four days of in-person classes per week. And it’s certainly easier to monitor who’s paying attention — or even showing up — when the students are in physical seats rather than faces in a Brady Bunch-esque mosaic on a screen.
We’ve all seen how young people can be resilient in ways that surpass their elders. When life changes as routinely as it does for children and teens, adaptation becomes the norm. Parents may have been in the same job for years, but these students change bosses every year, if not every hour. That adaptability is reason for hope.
In order to give students their best chance this fall and in the years to come, schools will need to be vigilant. They will need to use the coming months wisely, to plan for how they’ll respond to the potential for having large numbers of students who are significantly behind when the new year begins. That raises some concerns.
The situation is, in some respects, similar to the time districts had last year to plan for the fall. It was clear when the year began that not all had used the time wisely. There was more than a whiff of ad-libbing procedures when the school bells rang.
We don’t think it would be wise to rely on normal policies and procedures, either. This isn’t a normal situation. Hoping plans forged years before the pandemic hit will hold up as well as needed strikes us as overly optimistic.
Schools and students face a real challenge this fall. It’s complex, and it won’t be solved instantly. Districts need to get this right, and they can. But they need to start planning now for how they’ll do it.