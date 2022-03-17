Tommy Thompson, the outgoing president of the University of Wisconsin system, was lauded this week as one of UW-Eau Claire’s biggest cheerleaders during his tenure. A portion of the new science building will be named in his honor.
Let’s hope there’s a building to bear the name.
Plans for a new science hall at the university aren’t new. Phillips Hall, the current facility, has significant deficits. It doesn’t fit what the university needs now, and there’s only so much retrofitting that can overcome the gaps caused by technology’s advance.
Then there’s the fact basic safety standards have advanced considerably over the past 60 years. The current building simply does not have the systems to properly protect life and property. A February 2020 fire in the building sent shudders down officials’ spines because of how much it highlighted the need for improvements.
Oddly, the Wisconsin Legislature funded half of the project, leaving the remaining $100 million plus for a later budget. Despite the opportunity to finish the funding, the Legislature has not yet done so. The delay is not justifiable, nor is it sensible. Rare indeed is the case in which waiting multiple years winds up saving money.
Beyond that, there’s the reality that continuing with outdated infrastructure reduces the university’s ability to appeal to prospective students. The partnerships between the university and local businesses — notably the Mayo Clinics — should be a significant incentive to enroll. But those advantages are being kneecapped by a lack of funding.
Thompson correctly called the planned science building “an investment in the future … an investment in economic development.” There can be little argument on the points. Few disciplines have the capacity to influence the future the way science and medicine do.
A century ago, the country was still building telephone lines to connect communities. Today businesses use VOIP systems to run their phones through the internet. The first successful organ transplants are less than a century old. Today more than 40,000 transplants take place annually in the United States alone.
There are far more examples of how science and medicine have changed how we live compared to just a generation or two ago than we have the time or space to write. It takes intentional obliviousness to challenge the fundamental point. Yet the officials who hold the power of the purse have, as yet, not fulfilled what should be a basic duty with regard to a project all agree is needed.
Demolition to make way for the new building is slated to begin this year. Work on the new building is in the design phase. But the $147 million funding gap remains.
The hope is that Legislators will include the funding as part of the next budget. Failure to do so would be more than a black eye for Wisconsin. It would send a deeply undesirable message about the value the state attaches to both science and education itself.
Neither science nor medicine are, as we’ve noted before, courses of study that leave parents scratching their heads wondering what their children will do with their lives. There is no shortage of rewarding careers in both the fiscal and philosophical senses. These are core subjects, skills upon which much of modern life depend.
We want to see the university continue to attract top students. Doing that requires attracting the best possible instructors. And both students and faculty take a hard look at the resources available at a school before deciding to commit a significant portion of their futures to that institution. That is why this project is so important. It’s not just a matter of what the school can offer today. It’s about what it will be able to offer in the future.
Thompson’s support of the state’s universities continued a long tradition of service to Wisconsin. He certainly deserves the honor being given with the naming at UW-Eau Claire.
It would be a true shame if the Legislature failed to ensure that honor was completed in due course.