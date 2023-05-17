The way science has increased its range in the past couple decades is remarkable. It wasn’t that long ago that the use of DNA testing to establish paternity or criminal culpability was cutting-edge. Now it’s almost expected.
The use of DNA is also helping conservation efforts. People and animals shed cells constantly. Scientists can take samples of water or soil and find out what animals are present in the environment by the DNA they have unknowingly left behind.
That fundamental technique has been used for serious purposes like establishing the presence of an elusive and rare species. It has also been put into service for less critical inquiries. Researchers recently concluded, based on a sample of water from Loch Ness, that it’s unlikely there is a plesiosaur hidden in the waters.
New research expanded on those approaches. Scientists were able to retrieve human DNA from footprints on a beach and even the air. The samples were good enough to match to specific people. It’s remarkable, but it also has serious potential for abuse.
The research was published in the Nature Ecology & Evolution journal this week. The report’s authors called the samples “inadvertent human genomic bycatch.” Basically, it comes down to DNA that we don’t realize is being shed into the environment that can be intentionally sampled.
We’ve seen similar approaches recently. During the height of the COVID pandemic scientists used sewage samples to estimate the virus’ prevalence among the population in some areas. It was a useful technique since the virus had a significant number of asymptomatic cases. Similar approaches were applied to the recent mpox outbreak and to tracking polio cases.
The problem with retrieving identifiable human DNA through these approaches is that research use of DNA requires informed consent. It is impossible to give such consent when you’re not even aware you’re giving a sample of your DNA.
More troubling possibilities exist. Given that human DNA is present in the air in places people spend time, it wouldn’t take a great leap to suggest malign actors could retrieve samples surreptitiously.
Even samples taken with good intent could easily fall afoul of existing legal protections. Let’s say law enforcement is investigating a crime. The perpetrator left a DNA sample at the scene and they have a strong suspect.
Courts have upheld collection of a DNA sample from items voluntarily discarded from such suspects. Cases have been made on the basis of a used coffee cup tossed out by someone police had their eyes on. Even samples from someone who spat on the sidewalk have been used and upheld by the legal system.
It takes little imagination to envision a scenario in which investigators ask a suspect to come in to talk. During the discussion, an air sample is used to extract the suspect’s DNA. That sample could link the suspect to the crime or exclude him.
It would be possible to argue the sample was voluntarily discarded. The suspect wanted to continue breathing, after all. But it is unreasonable to think someone would refuse to breathe to avoid potential self-incrimination. Thus the use of a sample obtained in such a manner is inherently problematic.
Science often gets ahead of the law. That’s the nature of exploration. It is the responsibility of lawmakers to set guidelines for using what science uncovers, though, and that’s what needs to happen here.
Anonymity, once taken for granted by most, is clearly not as possible in a society in which social media, recreational DNA tests and rapidly-advancing science are present. But neither should it be readily abandoned.
It’s worth pondering the possibilities of advances like this. What kind of society we have in years to come depends on how we respond. And that’s a question that affects everyone.