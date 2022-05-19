Downtown visitors on Friday probably saw a fair amount of work going on. Not, in this case, with the multiple construction projects, but the installation of new art for this year’s sculpture tour.
It’s easy to overlook for people who are downtown regularly. We get used to walking by the pieces and allow them to fade into the back of our consciousness. That’s human, but it’s something we should try to shake. The tour is among the biggest of its kind nationwide. It’s a unique opportunity for both local artists and for the community to enjoy the pieces on display.
The tour’s website describes it as a way of promoting tourism and engaging both residents and guests. The goal is to enhance the quality of life. Those can be ill-defined, nebulous concepts. So let us tell you what we see in the work.
The sculpture tour allows people to see something unique. Not all art appeals to all people. That’s fine. But over the course of the dozens of pieces, most will find at least one or two that they like. Those encounters give people a reason to remember what they were doing, what they saw. They give visitors to downtown Eau Claire something to remember.
That’s to the advantage of the businesses in the district. Sure, people know what stores they like and where they’ll probably return every few weeks. But by giving people new things to see and the potential for new memories, the sculptures give people a reason to really explore downtown. It’s not guaranteed that they’ll stumble across a new favorite business while they do so, but the opportunity is at least there.
Every now and then a piece engages people in a way that lets them drop the facades we maintain in public and do something a little silly, a little fun. We saw more than a few people give the bear sculpture in the most recent tour a high-five. Does that matter? No. But the momentary whimsy is precisely the kind of thing we all did as children. It’s a half-second reconnection with the side of us that does stupid stuff for the sole purpose of doing something a bit different. It’s fun.
There’s also a value in making art accessible to people. Museums have their place and can be wonderful resources. But they also exist as fixed points, places people have to intentionally visit. That means art isn’t a daily encounter for most people.
Options like Eau Claire’s sculpture tour and the color block program change that. They bring art into the public sphere, offering chances for people to develop an appreciation for artists’ work without having to go somewhere specific for it. They’re simply more accessible, more easily reached. And, by bringing those options to the public, they change the way we encounter the spaces around the installations.
Over the course of the tour’s decade-plus run, we’ve had the opportunity to enjoy scores of pieces. They’ve added something to Eau Claire’s downtown, given people enjoyment and an excuse to do more than just dash from their car to the door of the shop they’re visiting. They offer the chance to linger, to enjoy the place a little more.
There are those who question the value of such programs. And, truth be told, that’s entirely fair. It’s rare for art to truly change the world, or even a corner of it. But there’s an easy solution. If this isn’t your thing, keep walking. It’s not like the statues are going to chase you.
We hope people will take the time to come downtown to see the sculptures again this year. We’d like it even more if they take the opportunity to check out a couple of businesses while they do.
And, after you do, why not explore the rest of the Chippewa Valley area? The sculptures may be unique to Eau Claire, but every community has something to offer.