Seeing new sculptures installed as part of Eau Claire’s Sculpture Tour is always a nice sign of spring. The new Scraposaurs are certain to be favorites for many.
But if you don’t care for them, well, that’s fine too. More are coming. With something on the order of 150 sculptures planned for this year’s tour, it’s hard to imagine anyone liking every single entry — or disliking every one.
That’s one of the things about art that we really can learn from these days. Somehow, we as a society seem to have moved to a view that someone who disagrees, who likes other things or who sees the world differently, is an opponent. The ability to accept that other people can have different opinions and that those opinions aren’t automatically invalidated is essential, and in decline.
There is considerable value in being exposed to people and ideas that don’t match up with exactly what you expect or know. There was a first time you ate a favorite meal. There was a first time you heard a favorite song. If you had been stuck entirely, unwilling to risk a new experience, you wouldn’t have those things.
Are people really so different? There was a first time you encountered friends you have today. And it’s not so very unlikely that some of those people weren’t your first choice of people to meet. Many people have experiences in which they initially disliked someone, only to find common ground and friendship later. That’s the plot line of half the romantic comedies on television and in theaters.
The sculpture tour is also a significant success for efforts to bring unique opportunities to Eau Claire. The show this year will, as we noted, have about 150 sculptures. The growth is stunning. The 2022-23 show had 103 pieces. Go back two seasons and the total was 58.
Let that sink in for a moment. The show has almost tripled in size in just two years.
In the long run, the plan looks like expanding the sculpture installations to include the Cannery District and, once construction is done, the County Materials Complex. What began in downtown Eau Claire will, as those steps are taken, emerge as a signature seen throughout the city.
The growth appears to have helped establish ties with other cities, as well. Some of the sculptures that spent the past year in Eau Claire are headed to Mankato, Minn., to become part of that city’s display.
Organizers tout the show as the largest rotating outdoor art tour of its kind in the United States. We’re not tempted to disagree. The growth, and the attention paid to it, has increased by any measure you wish to use.
It’s fair to ask what the value is to a show of this type and scale. It definitely brings some people to Eau Claire, though the precise numbers are difficult to measure. It’s free, so there’s no direct revenue. If people come in from surrounding towns, they may not be spending much at all. And, if that’s the case, why should Eau Claire value this?
Our answer is that the tour improves one of the intangibles that communities seek. It shows the community values quality of life issues, that it supports public art. Will that alone land a new business or potential residents? Probably not. But demonstrably showing you don’t value those things can lose them.
We’re looking forward to seeing what else shows up along streets over the coming days. Past shows have included whimsical items that made us laugh and more introspective pieces that made us think. We’re hoping this year will bring a range of reactions in much the same way.
That’s true even if we don’t promise to like every single entry.