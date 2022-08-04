The announcement by authorities that they had arrested an Arkansaw, Wisconsin, resident on charges related to Country Fest was more than a bit disturbing. The court case stems from allegations the man had a pipe bomb at the music festival and planned to throw it into the main event area.

It’s important to note that it is very, very early in this case. The incident itself took place just a couple weeks ago. While charges have been filed, we’re a long way from having jurors take a look at the evidence and render a verdict. And, for that reason, we’re not going to say too much more about the case here.