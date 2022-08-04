The announcement by authorities that they had arrested an Arkansaw, Wisconsin, resident on charges related to Country Fest was more than a bit disturbing. The court case stems from allegations the man had a pipe bomb at the music festival and planned to throw it into the main event area.
It’s important to note that it is very, very early in this case. The incident itself took place just a couple weeks ago. While charges have been filed, we’re a long way from having jurors take a look at the evidence and render a verdict. And, for that reason, we’re not going to say too much more about the case here.
We don’t usually use an editorial to discuss a criminal case that hasn’t been resolved. This, though, is a situation that warrants a shift in our approach because of the lesson it has for everyone.
It’s easy to imagine the results of even a weak explosion that happens in a crowded area. Americans have seen the outcomes from far too many similar events over the years. So, when authorities say someone planned to take such an action, the public needs to take it seriously. The music festivals in the area this year have had very strong crowds, and the potential for injuries was very real.
The worst didn’t happen. And authorities credit that to a single witness.
For years, we’ve heard teachers and school administrators remind students that they must speak up if they see or hear something that indicates someone is planning violence. The drumbeat largely began after the Columbine High School shootings, when it emerged that the students responsible had indeed told numerous people they planned to hurt others. That message, reinforced by repetition and a clear understanding of what can happen if threats are brushed aside, has made a difference.
It’s not difficult to find examples of when students have spoken up and, potentially, avoided tragedies. Already this month a Georgia high school student was arrested for bringing a stolen handgun to school. Administrators were tipped off and called police immediately. No one was hurt.
That’s precisely what needs to happen in those cases. When students report seeing a gun administrators have a duty to respond in a way that protects those at the school. That includes including calling police. The same goes in the rarer cases in which a teacher spots a weapon.
The need for such a response is obvious when in a school. We are all too familiar with acts of unbelievable violence that have killed far too many students and teachers over the years. The idea that it can’t happen here has been obliterated, replaced with an awareness that it can indeed happen anywhere. That knowledge informs students’ responses to what they understand is a real possibility.
What about other public situations, though? It’s harder to argue that the same awareness exists when people are at other locations and events. It’s far easier to brush aside a comment as empty boasting at a festival.
We don’t know whether the statements police say the man at Country Fest made were empty. If they were, they were beyond stupid. If they weren’t, he never had the opportunity to follow through, and that’s because someone did exactly the right thing.
We don’t know who the witness was who went to sheriff’s deputies with her report. She deserves full credit for her actions, though, as do the deputies who took her seriously. And law enforcement found enough, apparently, that the man is charged with making terrorist threats and a few counts involving drugs.
We’re not suggesting people need to always be on high alert. Basic situational awareness, on the other hand, is a good idea. Making a mental note of where exits are and how to get to them is a good habit, for example. You’ll need that in the event of something as basic as a fire.
While that’s a suggestion, the idea of “see something, say something” needs to be closer to an instruction. It’s a basic step that can protect your life and those of people around you.
We’d prefer events like this never take place, but we would far rather write the headlines that follow a report like the one at Country Fest than the other possibilities.