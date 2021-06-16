A ritual of adulthood encountered by several generations of American men may be coming to an end if supporters of twin House and Senate bills before Congress become law.
Registering for the draft at within 30 days of your 18th birthday has been standard practice for decades. It doesn’t just apply to citizens. Resident immigrants ages 18-25 must generally register as well. That includes, perhaps surprisingly, those who have come to the country illegally.
The requirement carries substantial penalties for those who don’t follow through. In theory, violation of the Military Selective Service Act can result in five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. In practice, it goes beyond that. A man applying for federally-backed student loans must be registered, or the loan isn’t available. Federal job training is likewise denied to those who failed to register, along with most federal jobs.
The past month has seen significantly more attention to the draft than in quite some time. Legislation has been introduced in Congress to end registration. And last week the U.S. Supreme Court surprised many when it decided not to take up a case that argued the registration requirement was discriminatory against men because combat roles are now open to women.
Bills to end Selective Service registration aren’t new. Critics of draft registration often couch their opposition in ideological terms. That’s what Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon did when he issued a press release announcing his support for legislation to end it.
“No young person, regardless of gender, should be subject to a military draft or be forced to register for a draft in the United States,” DeFazio said. He went on to call the system an “unnecessary, wasteful bureaucracy” and a violation of civil liberties.
But the strongest argument is probably the fact the draft hasn’t been used in generations. It simply has not been needed, and there are no obvious reasons it would be activated on the horizon. In 2019, even Selective Service Director Donald Benton called it “the third tier of defense, behind the active military and the military reserve.”
Questioning policies and practice is a good thing. There are too many times that government continues to do something that has outlived its time simply because that’s the way it has been done before. So we don’t see questions about the future of the draft as inherently misguided or unwelcome. But we don’t agree with the critics’ conclusions.
The draft has not been used since the United States was winding down the Vietnam War and shifting to the all-volunteer military we have today. We don’t believe ending draft registration just as tensions around the globe are ratcheting up is a good move. Future conflicts may well involve more drones, cyberwarfare and techniques that are less manpower intensive than traditional warfare, but there will always be a need for boots on the ground to hold and defend territory.
Critics also point to the budget for the Selective Service System, which maintains the records and draft registrations. That’s not the most convincing argument, either. The system’s most recent annual report to Congress said the FY 2020 budget was $27.1million, less than a drop in the bucket for the federal budget. And it’s a scant $3.6 million more than it was 15 years earlier. That is hardly runaway spending.
If anything, we think the draft pool should be expanded.
We’re not sure why the Supreme Court passed on the case for expanding the draft, but that strikes us as a missed opportunity. We’re not the only ones who think so. The National Commission on Military, National and Public Service was created by Congress in 2016. Among other things it studied whether draft registration should include women. Its final report, released in 2020, said yes.
“Male-only registration sends a message to women not only that they are not vital to the defense of the country but also that they are not expected to participate in defending it,” the commission concluded.
The report’s timing conspired against the attention it probably deserved. The nation and the world were distracted by the pandemic, after all. But that doesn’t make its conclusion less valid.
While critics of selective service are acting out of sincere beliefs, they’re mistaken. Our nation’s draft readiness should be preserved, and registration should be expanded in the coming years.