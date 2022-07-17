During his presidential campaign, President Joe Biden said he would make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” if elected. He pointed to the fact the 9/11 hijackers were primarily Saudi and the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, most likely on the direct orders of the Saudi crown prince, as reasons for doing so.
This weekend he visited Saudi Arabia, with little evidence of the rhetorical thunder he once directed at its government. Whether this constitutes an epic flip-flop or a case of realpolitik depends heavily on your political leanings.
Biden attempted to defend his decision to visit the state by saying he has “never been quiet” when it comes to human rights and that his views on Khashoggi’s murder are “absolutely clear.” But it is difficult to ignore the gap between words and deed in this case.
Khashoggi was a well-known Saudi dissident, critical of the government’s record on rights. On Oct. 2, 2018, he went to the Saudi consulate in Instanbul. He was lured by the promise he could get documents he needed for his wedding.
Khashoggi was murdered within minutes, then dismembered. His remains were snuck out of the embassy. The Saudi government initially denied any involvement, insisting Khashoggi left safely. They didn’t know the Turkish government had bugged the building, recording incontrovertible evidence of the murder.
Biden isn’t wrong that an absence of U.S. influence in the Middle East would pave the way for increased involvement by China and Russia. But the White House insistence that the trip would “recalibrate but not rupture” the U.S.-Saudi relationship stands in stark contrast to his blunt promises on the campaign trail.
Those promises weren’t the words of a naïve newcomer, inexperienced in international politics. Biden was in the U.S. Senate from 1973 to 2009. His senate career was notable for its involvement in international issues, particularly the arms control treaties between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. He served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. As vice president he visited heads of state from the Middle East, including Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
In short, Biden’s campaign statements were those of a seasoned politician and diplomat, someone who knew precisely what he was saying and the potential ramifications his words had. Similarly, his reversal was made with the full knowledge of what he was doing.
While Biden says he raised the issue, that hardly guarantees he pressed Saudi leadership on it. The fact Biden seems willing to set aside the murder of a journalist, one who was a legal U.S. resident at the time of his death, is troubling. He is taking that step in an environment that has seen increasing hostility toward the very concept of a free press, both at home and abroad.
The message he sent this weekend, intentionally or not, is that such acts will be glossed over if the state committing such acts has resources the United States needs. He drew another line between a U.S. politician’s statements on the campaign trail and what the government is willing to actually do.
There is, indisputably, good reason to retain diplomatic relationships with the other nations of the world. The United States maintained an embassy in Moscow throughout the Cold War. It was re-established in 1934, some 17 years after the Bolshevik Revolution, and remained in operation despite the discovery of listening devices and occasional bombardment with microwave radiation. Talking to opponents in the manner an embassy allows is one of the best justifications for their existence.
We’re not suggesting the United States break off diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia. Such a step is disproportionate to the death of any one individual. But presidential visits carry weight, conferring legitimacy in the eyes of many. The sight of an American president standing on the soil of another nation has significant public relations value. Denying that image to a murderous monarch is not the same as breaching bilateral relations.
Biden’s campaign vow to make Saudi Arabia a pariah was probably always overblown. But reducing his objections and those of the United States with an official visit sends its own message, one that tacitly allows for extreme acts of retribution by foreign regimes against those who dare to disagree with them.
That was the wrong message for an American president to send.