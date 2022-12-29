There’s a genuinely disturbing appeal before the U.S. Supreme Court this week, and the outcome shouldn’t be in doubt.
Dayonta McClinton was convicted of a pharmacy robbery. That isn’t in dispute. He was 17 at the time, part of a group that robbed the pharmacy in a bid to steal prescription medications. A jury found that he committed that crime.
That same jury acquitted him of murder in the case. One of McClinton’s apparent cohorts refused to share the stolen profits and was shot. Prosecutors charged McClinton, with members of the group testifying against him in an attempt to get leniency in their own cases. But the jury found him not guilty. The verdict set him up for a six-year sentence. That’s not what he got.
The trial judge tacked on another 13 years because he thought McClinton probably committed the murder.
To be clear, the judge didn’t instruct the jury to find McClinton guilty based on the evidence, nor did he try to overrule their verdict. He imposed a different standard and issued a sentence in keeping with that change.
The standard the judge used, preponderance of evidence, is a very different one than what jurors must apply. It relies on whether it is more likely than not that something happened, not whether prosecutors have proven their case.
Calling such a step an outrage doesn’t go far enough. If a judge can impose a sentence for a crime jurors found the defendant did not commit, what’s the point of a jury?
The constitutional protection is trial by a jury of one’s peers, not a jury and an opinionated judge. But this wasn’t just a rogue judge. Such judicial imposition isn’t nearly as rare as one might think. When the Supreme Court justices gather on Jan. 6 they’ll discuss McClinton’s case and three others with striking similarities.
The legal theory behind this abomination is contained in a 1997 Supreme Court ruling. That opinion held that a jury’s verdict acquitting a defendant “does not prevent the sentencing court from considering conduct underlying the acquitted charge, so long as that conduct has been proved by a preponderance of the evidence.”
Stunningly, the Supreme Court has repeatedly stood behind the 1997 ruling, refusing to recognize that it creates situations in which defendants can win their cases, only to be sentenced as if they lost. Such a stance mocks the concept of trials and sentencing according to the law, inverting the jury’s primacy in favor of the judge’s best guess.
The last time the court came close to reviewing the 1997 ruling was eight years ago. Three justices, Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, voted to hear an appeal on those grounds. No fourth justice joined them to advance the case.
Scalia and Ginsburg aren’t on the court anymore, of course. Their deaths opened seats for new justices. Two of the new justices from recent years, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, clearly had concerns about the practice during their time on the appeals courts’ bench. Kavanaugh’s comments, calling the sentencings “a dubious infringement of the rights to due process and to a jury trial,” may be particularly noteworthy.
Assuming those two vote to hear the appeals, and that Thomas maintains his position, there would seem to be a real possibility of the court finally ending the practice of substituting judicial whim for jurors’ decisions. The trio would need only one more justice to bring the issue to the full court, and newly-installed Ketanji Brown Jackson seems a likely fourth.
Congress, which could have clarified the law at any point since 1997, has failed to do so. In March, the House approved legislation banning use of acquitted conduct at sentencing. The Senate sat on its hands. The fact Congress dithered and failed so badly may not be surprising, but it is disappointing.
The current practice is the very definition of moving the legal goalposts. Criminal conviction requires evidence beyond a doubt, not whether a single person believes the defendant probably committed the act. Will it mean appeals from people who were sentenced under the current, warped doctrine? Of course. But that’s justice at work, too.
It’s long past time for the nation’s high court to revisit the issue, and to finally correct a truly indefensible standard.