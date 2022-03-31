The weather has already been strange this year. The storms in the southern part of the country aren’t surprising, but the fact Wisconsin has already had a tornado, an EF-1 back on March 5, is surprising.
The only real guarantee is that, sometime this year, we’ll see powerful storms roll through the region. We can hope we don’t see gigantic hail or tornadoes, but storms don’t have to bring either of those things to be dangerous. Straight-line winds can cause tremendous damage, and lightning is always a threat with thunderstorms.
We’re bringing this up now because next week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. The Leader-Telegram is part of a network of outlets nationwide called the Weather Ready Nation Ambassadors. We keep in touch with the National Weather Service to ensure we have the information we need to warn people when dangerous weather approaches.
We’ve been part of this network for a little less than two years. It’s why we send out updates on watches and warnings through our social media feeds. When there’s a risk, getting the information out quickly and as widely as possible matters most, and we take that seriously.
Each day next week has a specific theme, and both the NWS and Eau Claire County Emergency Management will be posting information and tips. But the big things are the tornado drills, scheduled for 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Thursday. You’ll hear the sirens going off, and it’s a good idea to think about where you’d need to take shelter if the emergency was real.
It’s also a good idea to think about how you’d get updates on watches and warnings. We’ll do what we can, but the reality is that having multiple methods is always a good idea. Internet, radio and television all work while you’re awake. Having a backup like a weather radio while you sleep can literally be a lifesaver.
There’s also confusion every year about the difference between a watch and a warning. The best explanation we’ve seen is a meme about tacos. It says a taco watch is when the ingredients — shells, fillings, condiments, etc. — are all together. A warning is when you’re about to eat the assembled tacos.
The weather watches and warnings work the same way. A watch means severe weather is possible, but not yet happening. A warning means you need to take shelter immediately. And, remember, it is possible for severe storms to develop so fast that the National Weather Service issues a warning for an area that is not yet under a watch.
There’s no question the systems in place to alert people about severe weather are far better than they were just a couple generations ago. In the mid-20th century the idea of being able to issue warnings was barely believed, and it took even longer for officials to realize they were a good idea. The development of new tools and resources means forecasters can be more accurate and get word out sooner than ever when dangerous storms form.
None of that matters one little bit, though, unless people are willing to act on those warnings. Knowing there’s a tornado coming doesn’t do you any good if you don’t take shelter. Ultimately, safety depends on people getting the right information and doing the right thing in response. In short, it’s a personal responsibility that extends to every business, every school and every home.
Even if you do nothing else next week, please take a few minutes to think about how you would need to respond to severe weather. Where would you shelter? What medications or items would you need to grab in the seconds between hearing the warning and taking shelter? How would you communicate with family afterwards?
We’re fortunate in that the truly terrifying storms, the EF-5 tornadoes and six-inch hail that seem to stalk portions of Oklahoma and Kansas, are very rare here. We’re less at risk than some parts of the country.
But there’s always a difference between less risk and no risk. Taking a few minutes next week can go a long way toward ensuring you’re able to respond quickly in the event severe weather targets your area. Take those minutes. You won’t regret it.