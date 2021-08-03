The decision by Eau Claire’s Plan Commission to delay a vote on the proposed expansion of Sojourner House came as something of a surprise. All indications had been that the proposal would get an up or down vote Monday, bringing clarity to the shelter’s future.
The delay suggests commissioners were genuinely concerned by the objections neighboring businesses and residents have. Those complaints are troubling. One woman called our office Monday morning, saying her neighbor knows a specific man who uses the shelter will come and urinate on her building at about the same time each day, in full view of her living room window. Should she, the friend asked our caller, simply retreat to her bedroom to avoid witnessing the display?
The caller’s neighbor should not be required to avoid full use of her own apartment in order to spare herself such an unwelcome sight. Objecting to people urinating or defecating right in front of you is not unreasonable.
Attempts to reject such complaints as evidence of a “not in my backyard” attitude on the part of neighbors to the shelter itself aren’t warranted, either. There’s an inherent dismissiveness in such claims. Such an attitude ignores the reality that objecting to people using your property as an open air toilet is hardly irrational.
At the same time, we don’t see a crackdown by law enforcement as a good move, either. It’s unlikely many of those engaging in such objectionable behavior can afford to pay a fine. Arrests, in turn, could make it significantly harder for those using the shelter to eventually secure permanent housing. If the long-term goal is to get people off the streets, that’s counterproductive.
Moving the shelter, which would clearly be welcomed by neighbors, should be a consideration. But any such steps need to be approached with caution. Homeless shelters tend to be in downtown areas because that’s where homeless people tend to congregate. A move too far would likely lead to some potential clients simply rejecting the option in favor of remaining downtown, outdoors, at all hours.
What all this means is neither side can afford to wait until the commission’s next meeting on Sept. 7 to talk, to plan, and to seek understanding. This cannot be a wasted month. Use it to build trust.
The shelter’s spokespeople have said clearly that the expansion would not increase the number of people in it. The additional space is earmarked for allowing social distancing. But it would be naïve to think that, after the pandemic, there wouldn’t be a push at some point to use it to increase capacity. It may be years down the road, after all current leadership is gone, but it remains likely. That is, inevitably, part of what neighbors fear given the current issues.
Libby Richter, a social worker, suggested much of the objectionable behavior in the surrounding neighborhood could be curtailed by transforming the shelter into a 24/7 operation. Options for creating such an operation need to be considered, but people also need to be realistic about the resources such a change would demand. Officials didn’t sound opposed to the concept Monday, but they also said it would depend heavily on the resources and partnerships available.
The additional month before the commission’s next meeting must be used to encourage discussion between the shelter’s operators and its neighbors. It must be used to explore some of the concepts raised this week, and to have an honest discussion of what the implications are.
The reality for Eau Claire is that we need a shelter, and it has to go somewhere. The June death of a woman in downtown Eau Claire brought renewed attention to the fact Eau Claire indeed has a problem with people living on the streets. Any community our size, and many that are smaller, can say the same.
This isn’t a new challenge. It won’t be solved overnight. But those involved, both from the shelter and the neighborhood, can ill afford to waste the next month and return to the commission without making an attempt at understanding and accommodation. The delay may not be what either side wants, but it is an opportunity. We hope they will take advantage of it.