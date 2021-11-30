There’s something interesting happening within the U.S. Supreme Court that has the potential to alter how the U.S. government is compelled to deal with tribal governments and treaties for decades to come. And, with disputes over the wolf hunt and tribal allocations for hunting and fishing present in Wisconsin, it’s worth knowing about.
The relationship between the federal government and tribal governments is inherently unequal in terms of the power each has. It’s also burdened by well over a century of broken promises. Treaties and other agreements have all too often been made, ignored and, ultimately, tossed aside when later events made adherence by the federal government less attractive. It has not, in short, been the relationship between sovereign nations the law seemingly requires.
That may be changing.
Take a 2018 case in which tribes in what is now Washington state challenged the state’s use of culverts to direct streams in a way that reduced salmon numbers. The state’s argument was that transportation requirements allowed it to breach the treaty guaranteeing the tribes salmon fishing rights, rights that the declining numbers threatened. The case went to the U.S. Supreme Court.
On the surface, it wasn’t really all that different from what had happened innumerable times. Changes in the way people lived made a different approach desirable, and governments felt that justified a unilateral breach of a treaty they now saw as outdated.
Neil Gorsuch, appointed as an associate justice by then-President Donald Trump in 2017, questioned the state’s argument, saying he thought “The point of a treaty ... would have been to freeze in time certain rights.” Such an interpretation would prohibit changes in the manner Washington advocated. The tribes, with Gorsuch’s support, won the case, though not in the way you might think. The court deadlocked after Justice Anthony Kennedy recused himself, leaving a lower court’s ruling in favor of the tribes to stand.
Gorsuch was the swing vote in a decision that recognized eastern Oklahoma as tribal territory for criminal enforcement purposes, finding the federal government never altered previously-established reservation boundaries. It’s a controversial decision, one that has caused considerable upset in Oklahoma. But it underlined Gorsuch’s role as a justice less willing to toss aside prior obligations the federal government and the states have committed themselves to.
This isn’t new. As an appeals court judge, Gorsuch backed tribal claims in more than half the cases that came before his circuit. And, with more cases centered on tribal rights pending, Gorsuch is clearly being watched carefully.
What does this mean for Wisconsin? That’s harder to say. But it should make proponents of things like the state’s wolf hunt less certain of victory should the tribes choose to challenge them in federal court. It may also lead to a renewed focus on hunting and fishing rights allocated to tribal groups under existing agreements.
U.S. rhetoric about tribes being sovereign nations with their own governments has often been empty, with convenience carrying far more weight than the agreements the country signed. To that extent, Gorsuch’s insistence on adherence to contracts made over expediency is welcome. We, as a nation, can and should honor agreements made in good faith.
It may also make some issues more contentious, outcomes less certain. That’s not necessarily a problem, either. Provided people are willing to settle their disputes through the courts and live with the results, this can help reinforce respect for what a contract means.
Ultimately, we see this as a question of respect for the rule of law. That has not always been the case, perhaps most clearly in the events that led to the Trail of Tears. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Cherokee as a sovereign nation, only to have President Andrew Jackson ignore the ruling and enforce the Indian Removal Act of 1830.
While some of the rulings may make people uncomfortable, they reinforce that the United States must be a nation of law rather than a nation of whim. It is dangerous to allow passions of the moment to overwhelm the standards to which we ordinarily hold ourselves.
It is folly to confidently predict the Supreme Court’s ruling on any given case. But it is clear future cases involving tribal claims would do well to take Gorsuch’s views into account when assembling their arguments.