The slow release of information about a recent fatal shooting by an Eau Claire County deputy underscores the need for transparency and serious discussions about how such events are handled.
Government transparency is essential to trust. That is especially true when a life is taken. But there can be structural issues in how such cases are handled that undermine that goal.
The experience of a law enforcement officer who shoots someone is worlds away from what happens when anyone else pulls the trigger. A member of the public could expect authorities to quickly bring them in for questioning and to release their name, often within hours, with all the accompanying attention that brings. Eau Claire County has been largely silent for days.
Such delays are not uncommon nationally. Some are actually required by the contracts between cities, counties, and the unions that represent law enforcement officers. In those cases the protections built in for officers are far beyond what applies to an ordinary citizen.
Our concerns are twofold. First, the lack of information runs a serious risk of undermining credibility for law enforcement. Failing to release basic information, like the names of those involved, for an extended period is inherently problematic. It is one thing to delay to ensure a person’s surviving family is notified. That’s a reasonable step. But that’s not what appears to be happening here.
Delaying specifically because you’re waiting to interview the officer involved is a very different issue. The department’s Nov. 23 statement said names “of the Law Enforcement staff, and decedent involved will be released after their interviews are completed by the outside agency investigators.” That’s not a delay most are afforded.
The appearance of a two-tier approach in situations like these is inherently corrosive to trust. People cannot help but note how things are handled differently when the person who fires a gun has a badge. The separate sets of rules can prompt people to question whether the law really applies equally to all, or whether there are separate sets depending on who you know or what your job is.
That’s not the goal of the contractual obligations that are often part of the process. But it is an unintended consequence. Delays cannot help but raise questions about whether officers are given time to ensure their accounts line up with the evidence in the case, a luxury that is not — and should not be — afforded generally.
That leads into the second concern. Right now all the public has to go on about this shooting is the statement from law enforcement that the person killed was armed, uncooperative and that less lethal options were used but unsuccessful in bringing the confrontation to an end.
The public deserves more specifics. How was the person in this shooting uncooperative? What was the person armed with? What less-lethal options were used? Granted, some of that requires the interviews with the officer who fired and others who were at the scene. But the longer a vague statement is left in place the greater the risk that people begin to suspect obfuscation on the part of law enforcement.
It’s important to note that, as of now, there are no contradictory narratives floating around. There is no reason to suspect nefarious intent, nor is there any reason to currently be skeptical of the official account.
This is precisely the kind of situation, though, in which improvements can be made. It is an opportunity for local law enforcement to review its approach to situations in which an officer fires a weapon. If changes to how information is released are considered now they will be in place should the community ever face a situation in which conflicting accounts are an issue.
We believe local law enforcement generally acts in accordance with the standards the public should be able to expect of them. The gulfs that exist in some communities between the people who live there and the officers who patrol the area do not appear to be present here. That is unquestionably a good thing.
There is always room for improvement, though. While we hope procedures for informing the public of events when an officer fires a gun are infrequently needed, it is clear that they could use a review.