Astute visitors to downtown might have noticed a change at the longtime Just Local Foods location. The carrot logo and the name are gone. In their place the building now reads Menomonie Market.
It’s the latest — and most literal — sign of the changes coming. Earlier this year the two food co-ops voted overwhelmingly in favor of a merger. The Eau Claire location will be moving ahead under the Menomonie Market name.
We’re going to resist quoting Shakespeare’s “what’s in a name” soliloquy here. Food shopping isn’t usually as romantic as that play. Sure, the loss of the familiar sign is a change that will take some time to get used to, but there’s real potential here.
One of the initiatives the merger makes possible is a new approach to e-commerce. It’s really quite remarkable how far e-commerce has come in the past couple years for items that once were thought to be strongly resistant to the trend. Much of that is due to the pandemic, with COVID accelerating the delivery of foodstuffs to homes as people decided risking a not-quite-perfect piece of fruit or slightly cooled meal was better than risking serious illness.
When people first started shopping online, there was considerable hesitancy. That was understandable at the time. It was unfamiliar. People were unsure of the risk and security offered online. But, as the practice grew, so did the comfort level. It’s possible to shop for almost everything online now, including this paper.
Data from the International Trade Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, tells the story. It put e-commerce at $1.13 billion in 2014, with steady growth each year through 2019. That year, e-commerce reached $3.35 billion.
In 2020, that figure jumped to $4.28 billion, and it reached an estimated $4.89 billion this year. While forecasters don’t expect the next several years to bring a single-year leap like 2020 did, they do see e-commerce reaching more than $6 billion in value by the end of 2024.
Put another way, it was hard to find many people who made an online purchase 15 years ago. Today, it’s hard to find anyone who hasn’t.
Interestingly, some of the biggest gains worldwide seem to be with small businesses that more or less ignored e-commerce prior to the pandemic. The U.S., United Kingdom and Brazil all saw significant gains for smaller businesses during the pandemic.
And that brings us back to the merger between Menomonie Market and Just Local Foods. Neither of the co-ops could be mistaken for a supermarket giant. Even the combined businesses pale in comparison to the mega-stores that most towns seem to have these days. But they still fill an important niche in their communities, and the merger will help them continue to do so.
The blending of finances and buying procedures remains an ongoing task, as does the alignment of things like personnel policies and benefits. There’s a lot more than just a name involved. Bigger changes could be on the horizon, with the merged operations considering a redevelopment project in Eau Claire that would result in a bigger home. The concept is far enough along that the proposal is under review by the city, and fundraising for the work could begin next year.
The sign and the carrot logo that came down isn’t really gone, either. It’s in storage and could well wind up as part of the décor in the new store, whenever it becomes reality. A message on the store’s Facebook page hinted at the future: “This won't be the last you see of the curly carrot.”
Changes don’t eliminate history, after all. Successful businesses evolve along with the people they serve. They change with their communities and adjust to new trends. We’ve seen that happen with e-commerce. And that process probably isn’t over.
It’s appropriate enough that the changes with the area co-ops’ merger became visible this week. We’re in the final days of 2021, and year’s end is when people often think about change. As always, there’s reason to be nervous about what the new year will bring, as well as optimism about what could be around the corner.
The only real guarantee is that 2022 will bring changes for us all.