A pair of stories jumped out at us over the past week, raising our concern about one of the most common activities most adults engage in.
Most of us barely think about what we’re doing when we get behind the wheel to drive to work or to make a quick run to the store. It’s so deeply embedded as a daily activity that we don’t need to consider much about what we’re doing.
But when you think about it, driving makes demands that few other tasks match. Rarely are we otherwise in control of a ton or so of metal and plastic — more if you’re behind the wheel of a large SUV or pickup. And the times when we’re in control of something that large, with the kind of pure physical force as a moving vehicle on a major road has, are virtually nonexistent aside from driving.
We don’t think about it, but there’s an inherent risk to driving. That goes for ourselves and others.
And that brings us to the stories that caught our attention. On Sunday, a worker in Clark County was killed and another was injured when a vehicle hit them as they worked to remove a tree from a road.
The crash happened not long after 1 a.m. Authorities say the driver was intoxicated and speeding. He faces charges of causing injury and homicide.
The other story wasn’t local. It was a wire story that looked at highway fatalities over the past year. More people died on American highways in 2020 than any year over the past decade. And that happened even as far fewer people were on the roads. It was the inverse of what happened during previous economic downturns.
There were a handful of stories early in the pandemic about people caught driving at speeds that would make most think more than twice. In California, the number of people ticketed in the first half of 2020 for speeds of more than 100 mph was almost double the pre-pandemic count.
If that was a blip, a short-term phenomenon that ended as people returned to the roads, it would be a curiosity. The problem is that, nationally, the rise in speeding hasn’t abated.
Law enforcement agencies said the number of speeders continues to stay high this year. We’re not talking about someone going 40 in a 35 zone. We’re talking about things like 40 mph over the speed limit.
Sure, there are plenty of cars out there perfectly capable of going that fast. But the number of people who have the experience and training to do so safely is much lower. The number of locations at which it’s appropriate to do so is even more miniscule, and highways definitely aren’t on that list.
There are those who will try to brush this off and say most people speed when they drive. Frankly, they’re probably right about that claim. But they’re wrong to use it as a justification for ignoring such excessive speeds as what law enforcement is talking about.
When you’re in public, you always have a responsibility to behave in a way that doesn’t put others at risk. When you go out on a road, you take on responsibility for your own conduct, your own safety. But there’s a concurrent responsibility to others. Behaving in a way that threatens other drivers isn’t acceptable. Neither is posing a risk to passengers, pedestrians or anyone else.
This all falls under the category of things that probably shouldn’t need to be said. But it’s clear there are folks who have forgotten that a lead foot isn’t just a risk to your wallet. And that needs to change.
When there’s a major crash, we’ll report on it. But, in all honesty, we’d far rather report on happier stories. It’s better for everyone, from our staff who goes to cover the event, readers who have a more uplifting story to read, and certainly for those involved.
As the summer draws to a close over the next few weeks, let’s make sure it’s a safe season. Slow down. Keep an eye out for others and watch your own driving. There’s too much at stake for people to behave otherwise.