We’re hearing a lot about how “people just don’t want to work” right now. While hiring is clearly a challenge at the moment, what we’re hearing really isn’t anything new.

We ran a quick search for the phrase “people don’t want to work” in a newspaper archive to see how often it came up in prior generations. It’s not just a complaint heard here, either. A London paper recorded that accusation being made during testimony in a February 1824 trial.