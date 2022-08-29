We’re hearing a lot about how “people just don’t want to work” right now. While hiring is clearly a challenge at the moment, what we’re hearing really isn’t anything new.
We ran a quick search for the phrase “people don’t want to work” in a newspaper archive to see how often it came up in prior generations. It’s not just a complaint heard here, either. A London paper recorded that accusation being made during testimony in a February 1824 trial.
The earliest American reference we came across came eight years later in a Vermont paper. There was a big spike in the 1920s followed, somewhat surprisingly, by another surge in the 1930s. It’s hard to imagine the accusation being correct during the Great Depression.
In short, this isn’t a new complaint. It’s a recurring one. There never was a time in which at least some portion of the population believed that their generation was the first in which the American work ethic was declining.
All that said, the frustration on the parts of businesses today is real. If there’s a way to help match businesses and prospective employees, and then keep those employees in that workplace, it will benefit all sides. And that’s what one of our reporters put in the spotlight Monday.
The phenomenon we’re seeing now is more familiar in real estate, when people talk about a buyer’s market or a seller’s market. But it does occasionally show up in hiring. And right now, it’s a candidate’s market.
Justin Vajko, the head of a local agency, told business owners that job candidates “have all the power at the moment.” While that’s probably overstating the point, he’s entirely correct in saying enough businesses have enough openings that prospective employees can seek better deals than they have in quite some time.
Vajko’s pitch to local businesses is based on efforts to help businesses find and hire the right people. It’s similar in some ways to the one made by Emily Elsner-Twesme, who asked businesses to consider the cost of hiring and training compared to the cost of keeping an employee.
It’s worth noting that both Vajko and Elsner-Twesme are approaching the same fundamental issue from different directions. The ways in which potential employers and potential employees find each other are changing. Too often the two are not on the same page.
There isn’t going to be a single answer here. Nor, frankly, is everyone going to agree on what the solutions should be. It’s important that people recognize that both sides have some legitimate gripes, and that resolutions will depend on communication and a willingness to reframe expectations.
About 18 months ago, when the Wisconsin Legislature was preparing for its session, we noted that the federal minimum wage hasn’t budged since 2009. The real effect then was to erode the wage’s buying power to a level similar to what it was in 2007, when the wage was last increased by Congress. Inflation has certainly cut into that more deeply in the months since.
We argued, and still do, that both the state and federal minimum wages should increase. The reality is that stagnant wages don’t do favors to anyone in the long term, and expecting people to be content with that is not realistic.
We also noted the push for a $15 minimum wage, something that seems to have become an expectation for many, isn’t any less unrealistic. Claims that the minimum wage was established to ensure employees had a livable income don’t hold up. The wage when it was established, 25 cents per hour, equates to $5.25 per hour today — less than what the actual minimum wage is.
It’s not unrealistic to think employers need to shift their understanding of what employees are looking for in a job. Neither is it unreasonable to think potential employees may need to rethink what they view as acceptable pay. And both will need to adjust to new ways of finding jobs and employees who are the right fit, whatever the expectations may be.
The pandemic clearly shifted things for businesses and employees. And it did so when society was still struggling to come to terms with changes wrought by technology over the past 20 years. The simple reality is that we’re all playing catch-up, and that’s going to require real effort on everyone’s part.