You’re going to see some changes in about a week as we transition to a new layout for the paper. We’re going to take a minute to explain what the changes are and why they’re being made. But first let us explain what they’re not.
The single biggest question any time there is a change is why we made the print smaller. We’re not doing that. This change primarily affects the physical size of the paper, not the content.
Now for the what: we’re moving to a different format for the paper. It’s called a “tall tab” in our offices, but to put it in plain English it’s a move away from the broadsheet format to one that should be easier for most people to juggle.
This format will look different. It’s 14 inches tall and about 12 inches wide. It doesn’t fold in the middle of the page, either. Sections within the edition will still exist.
The why is important here. Our biggest single expense is in newsprint, the physical paper we use. Newsprint prices have exploded over the past year. What we pay for basic newsprint is up 60 percent compared to last year, and we’ve been notified additional price hikes are coming.
That’s just the routine paper we use. Some types of paper have become unavailable. Heavier weight paper that looks brighter to readers has virtually disappeared from the market. And, if you can get it, it’s remarkably expensive.
The simple reality is that our advertisers can’t absorb that kind of an increase. Neither can subscribers. That leaves us with one option: cut newsprint costs.
The change to a new format allows us to do that. There will be some changes to what’s in the paper, but those aim to spare what we see readers going to online and what we hear about from them. We’re not cutting news or sports staff, or the number of stories they’ll be working on. What we will be doing is building some flexibility into the paper in ways you usually won’t even notice.
Obituaries are one of the most obvious areas. The numbers fluctuate considerably. We know there are usually more coming off the weekend, but it’s often hard to guess how many until we’ve already figured out the layout for the next paper.
This new format limits our ability to add or subtract pages, so our designs will incorporate flexible use pages. Those can be earmarked for obituaries or for wire stories, depending on what we need on a given day. It’s a change for how we approach things, but one that most readers probably aren’t aware of.
Our goal through all of this is simple: Continue to serve our readers the best we can. The familiar broadsheet layout wouldn’t allow for that anymore. The costs put us in the position of having the choice of proposing unacceptably high increases for our subscribers and advertisers, or to cut our personnel so deeply we’d find it hard to put together a paper.
Shifting to this new layout means we’ll be able to avoid either of those options, while preserving what people come to us to read.
Putting out a newspaper isn’t free. It depends on work by dedicated people. It depends on expensive equipment. It depends on increasingly expensive paper. That’s why we had to look at our options and make some tough decisions.
The newspaper industry made a major mistake with the internet by allowing people to read every story for free. That set an expectation that isn’t sustainable. Before the internet, you paid for the stories by paying for the paper. You paid to read obituaries by buying the paper. That option still exists, but we’re putting to bed the idea that any of this is free. It’s not.
But saying we value our work and believe it’s worth paying for is not the same as saying we believe readers and advertisers should be subject to exorbitant price increases. The changes you’re about to see will allow us to avoid that.
Despite all the predictions of newspapers’ imminent demise, we’re still here. And what we’re doing in the coming days will allow us to say that long into the future.