In 1776, John Adams wrote to his wife about American independence. He predicted future generations would celebrate the day as “the great anniversary festival.”
“It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forevermore,” he said.
But he wasn’t talking about the Fourth of July. He figured people would celebrate on July 2. That was when the Second Continental Congress actually voted for independence. It took two more days for the formal declaration to be adopted by delegates, which explains why Americans today mark July 4 as Independence Day.
There’s something quintessentially American about that. The facts don’t quite match up with what we think. It’s a little messy, with a couple days’ waiting and bickering between the vote and the formal document’s approval. But, somehow, it works. Whether Adams was right about the day isn’t the question. He was right that Americans would mark independence in more or less the way he predicted.
Of all the 246 years since, it’s fair to say the past 12 months haven’t been the easiest. Our nation faces genuine challenges. Inflation is at multi-decade highs. The numbers haven’t confirmed it yet, but this sure feels like the early days of a recession. Our tolerance for one another is seemingly at low ebb.
That said, this isn’t the lowest point, either. We’re not in an existential war against foreign powers, one with a very uncertain outcome, as we were on this date 80 years ago. Nor are we at war with ourselves, as we were on this date 160 years ago.
For all that, we’ve heard a fair number of people over the past couple months arguing there’s nothing to celebrate about this country. We don’t agree. And to explain why, it’s worth taking another look back at John Adams’ comment.
What Adams celebrated wasn’t independence. The United States was hardly an independent nation on July 2, 1776. It wasn’t any more guaranteed independence two days later, on July 4. Independence took another six years of fighting and disruption.
What Adams celebrated in his letter was potential. He saw that Americans could become independent. He saw that this could become a land governed by its own elected officials, rather than one governed from an ocean away.
Could Adams have seen the specific path forward? Hardly. Remember, the system we are so familiar with today was not the one initially created for the United States. The Articles of Confederation were such an unmitigated disaster, though, that they lasted less than a decade. Ratified in March 1781, they were replaced by the Constitution in March 1789.
The failure of the articles and their replacement with the Constitution is an overlooked crisis in American history. It was a moment when the entire experiment could easily have fallen apart. Some of the states might well have chosen independence from the United States. They were, after all, similar in size to many of the European nations of the time.
Others could have sought to rejoin England. Such an outcome wasn’t guaranteed to be embraced by the crown, but stranger things have most certainly happened.
Instead, our nation once again put its bet on its own potential to change, to adapt and improve. And the country did improve. We are, in innumerable ways, better off than the people who saw the birth of the United States.
Frustration with our nation’s imperfections should not be confused with a lack of potential. We have, in truth, the same potential as the colonies did. And we have far greater advantages. Today’s wealth and technology are so far beyond what they had as to render comparison irrelevant. Basic literacy and education, luxuries for many for much of our history, are today a common expectation.
We do indeed live in an exceptional nation. But the origin of that exceptionalism lies not in the mere fact of who we are. Rather, it derives from the fact that even our founding documents acknowledge the need for continual improvement and progress.
And it is that, the fact hope for the future is literally written into our Constitution, that we believe remains worth celebrating.