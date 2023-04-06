This weekend is a special one for each of the three major monotheistic religions in our nation. Christians celebrate Easter on Sunday. Muslims are about halfway through Ramadan. Jews are celebrating Passover, which began Wednesday night.
It’s impossible to understate the importance of each of these holidays. They are central to the traditions in which they are celebrated. Christians believe Easter is the key event in their faith, the resurrection of Jesus which offers salvation for people everywhere. While there is more attention given in society to Christmas, Easter is the holiest Christian holiday.
While you might hear Ramadan described as a month long celebration, that’s not quite right. Ramadan is, in fact, a month in the Islamic calendar. It marks the time in which Muslims believe the Quran was revealed to Muhammed. It’s marked by daytime fasting and ends with Eid al-Fitr.
Passover marks the departure of Jewish slaves from Egypt, a foundational moment in Judaism. It begins on the 15th day of Nisan. Leavened products are forbidden during the holiday, and most Jews will celebrate with a special meal, called a seder, on the first or second night.
The confluence of the three holidays is a bit unusual this year. Both the Hebrew and Islamic calendars are tied to lunar cycles. The Gregorian calendar, which is used by most of the secular world, is solar. The two don’t match up. There can be considerable swings for when the holidays arrive, so having all three underway at the same time is rare.
How rare? It happens about once every 33 years or so. That means it only happens three times per century.
Perhaps the most striking thing about this confluence in the United States is that each of the three faiths is, broadly speaking, able to celebrate in peace and safety. While concerns about attacks on Jewish and Muslim congregations are real, those events are very much the exception. The vast majority of Americans understand the need to allow those of other faiths to observe without interference.
That’s not the case in many parts of the world, nor has it historically been the case. A quick look at history shows the links between state and religion have most often been used to impose on people who fell outside the mainstream practices.
Remembrance of such events is appropriate. But we refuse to learn the lessons those events should teach at our own peril. The intentional infliction of suffering on people for worshipping differently than the majority can have no good end.
The United States remains rare in that regard. The federal government is explicitly prohibited from interfering with the free practice of religion. State constitutions generally say the same. Take Wisconsin’s constitution:
“The right of every person to worship Almighty God according to the dictates of conscience shall never be infringed; nor shall any person be compelled to attend, erect or support any place of worship, or to maintain any ministry, without consent; nor shall any control of, or interference with, the rights of conscience be permitted, or any preference be given by law to any religious establishments or modes of worship; nor shall any money be drawn from the treasury for the benefit of religious societies, or religious or theological seminaries.”
Whatever, or whether, you’re celebrating at this time, it’s well worth taking a moment to realize that we are able to do so because of a unique tradition of tolerance and acceptance in our nation. It’s well worth taking note.