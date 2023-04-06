This weekend is a special one for each of the three major monotheistic religions in our nation. Christians celebrate Easter on Sunday. Muslims are about halfway through Ramadan. Jews are celebrating Passover, which began Wednesday night.

It’s impossible to understate the importance of each of these holidays. They are central to the traditions in which they are celebrated. Christians believe Easter is the key event in their faith, the resurrection of Jesus which offers salvation for people everywhere. While there is more attention given in society to Christmas, Easter is the holiest Christian holiday.