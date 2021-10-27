It’s exciting to see the city’s plans for involvement in the Sonnentag Center taking shape. There can be no question that the center’s development will have reverberations for a generation of UW-Eau Claire students and residents of the Chippewa Valley.
Eau Claire city leaders are chipping in more than $7 million for the project, along with infrastructure improvements around the facility. While the former is crucial to the project’s existence, the latter is critical to the long-term success.
As some critics have noted, the center’s location is not perhaps the most intuitive location for such a facility. There clearly need to be some improvements in order to make access easier and to ensure the facility’s potential can become reality.
And the potential is significant. The plans call for the Sonnentag Center to become the home for UW-Eau Claire basketball. The capacity of about 5,000 seats should allow for tournaments, concerts and other events.
Beyond that, a wellness and fitness center’s integration into the facility expands use beyond specific sports and entertainment events. It means that the center will be an important facility on a daily basis instead of alternating between a bustling hub and a ghost town.
That helps contribute to the possibility taxpayers may see a return on the city’s investment. While the Sonnentag Center itself will be tax exempt, adjacent buildings won’t be. City officials said that should include the planned $15 million Mayo Clinic Health System building, which will house imaging services and the sports medicine program. Finance Director Jay Winzenz said it’s classified as a physician’s office, not a hospital.
The city’s vote was a continuation of the strong support the center has had. Students voted strongly in favor of it, knowing that they won’t be the ones to benefit. There’s an understanding that the facility is a sign of confidence in the future.
Some of the new conditions the city attached to its support make sense in that context. Attracting 10 or more events per year with the general public as the audience doesn’t seem unreasonable. That’s less than one per month, and the potential range of events that would fit such a description is huge. The 15-date option for the city’s use at tournaments or other events isn’t overly burdensome, either.
And, while the clause is one that everyone hopes is rarely needed, the potential use of the complex as an emergency shelter expands the city’s ability to respond to dire crises.
Council members made it clear they don’t want taxpayers on the hook for indefinite expenses. The city won’t be paying a subsidy for operations. That’s a reasonable step to protect taxpayers’ pocketbooks. Blank checks have a way of discouraging efficiency, after all.
So do lump sum payments, which is why the city is attaching its payments at milestones in construction rather than a single check. The first $1.5 million comes in when the construction hits $5 million. Another payment is scheduled for the halfway point, and the third is due as the facility prepares to open.
The center’s road to construction has included detours no one anticipated. The pandemic forced backers to hit pause in a way that couldn’t have been planned for. But the commitment and support for the concept never wavered.
Work should begin next spring. Completion is expected to take two years. As we’ve learned over the past two years, a lot can happen in that time. So there could well be more twists and turns to come as the center moves from blueprints to bulldozers.
We see no reason for that to create hesitation at this moment, though. From the initial donation by John and Carolyn Sonnentag in 2014 to the students’ vote and this week’s support from the council, the vision and ambition at the heart of the proposal has held strong.
It’s backing for a view of Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley as a place that does more than just survives in a changing world. It is a hope that our community will adapt, that it will grow. It is physical evidence that we intend to thrive.
That’s exciting to see, and we look forward to seeing the next steps.