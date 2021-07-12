The vote last week by the University of Wisconsin’s Board of Regents in favor of the Sonnentag Center wasn’t a surprise. The facility’s support locally was clear, ranging from local backers to students who were willing to put money in with the full knowledge they would be long gone by the time it opened.
But there’s a big difference between an event being expected and it being guaranteed. We’re sure organizers still breathed a big sigh of relief once the vote was official. Kimera Way, president of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation, called the unanimous vote “monumental.”
The road to this point hasn’t been easy. It has been just shy of seven years since John and Carolyn Sonnentag announced the donation of land along Menomonie Street for the facility. The donation was estimated at the time to have a value of $10 million. The initial vision included space for UWEC athletics, concerts, trade shows and, potentially, a new YMCA. It will also greatly expand training in sports medicine, thanks to a partnership with the Mayo Clinic Health System.
By October 2015 the project seemed to be gaining momentum. Designs for the facility were released, and the YMCA was on board with the complex. A state grant of $500,000 awarded in 2017 allowed the work of clearing the site to proceed. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency even kicked in $400,000 in grants to clean up contaminated soil at the site.
The YMCA was still planning to be a partner as late as the fall of 2019. But by that December the organization pulled out, citing concerns about the fundraising timeline and plans to break ground by the summer of 2020. Then 2020 arrived, and everyone’s schedule went out the window.
The return to progress has been slow and deliberate. Preparations resumed in February, and students at the university voted in April in a referendum on whether to allow a fee of up to $90 per student to support the center. The referendum passed with 61 percent of students in favor, support political candidates would envy.
That vote may well be the most impressive moment. It is fashionable to criticize young people for a supposed lack of ability to plan for the future. It always has been. It’s also wrong. Students at the university overwhelmingly backed a project they know most will not see. It was a vote in support of future students, of future alumni. Had students decided otherwise, it’s highly likely the regents would also have rejected the move.
Construction should begin sometime next spring. The center should open about two years later. When it does, the center has the potential to transform Eau Claire’s entertainment and exhibition space. While there are questions about the relative proximity of amenities like restaurants and hotels, the Sonnentag Center’s presence will be another vote of confidence in what Eau Claire can accomplish.
This has been a theme in recent years. People have put their money behind projects that have radically altered downtown Eau Claire, transforming it into a thriving hub that draws national recognition. The hope is that the Sonnentag Center will extend that transformation into other areas of the community.
As Chancellor James Schmidt noted, the center has advantages. The neighboring Hobbs Municipal Ice Center already draws people to Eau Claire, and it’s not far from the YMCA’s new tennis center and Carson Park.
Eau Claire was already a regional hub. It had that role before the Sonnentag Center was proposed, before the Pablo Center or any of the other major projects of the last couple decades. But plenty of far-from-thriving communities are also regional hubs. In fact, that’s pretty well guaranteed if your hub offers no more than the closest Walmart for a couple counties.
What is different in Eau Claire is the fact people have not been satisfied with the progress that has been made. The community has not chosen to rest and say “it’s enough.” It has found new ways to continue to grow, even as the Midwest in general struggles to do the same.
The Sonnentag Center has overcome significant obstacles to get to this point. It represents a commitment to Eau Claire’s future, as well as confidence in that future. That’s why last week’s decision is worth celebrating.