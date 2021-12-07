John and Carolyn Sonnentag didn’t have to do this. They know that. So does everyone involved in what has long been called the Sonnentag Center.
The couple had already donated $10 million to the project, kick-starting the effort to replace the aging Zorn Arena with a new facility capable of serving UW-Eau Claire’s next generations of students and fans. That would have been enough.
When the university announced Monday that the Sonnentags were back, and they were upping their donation to $70 million, a lot of jaws hit the floor. It’s the biggest gift in the university’s history, by a fair margin, and it means the fundraising efforts are more or less complete. Construction should begin next year. The County Materials Event and Recreation Complex, which now includes the Sonnentag Event Center and the John and Carolyn Sonnentag Fieldhouse, should open in 2024.
No one could have expected a pandemic to put the brakes on the effort to create the new facility. No one could have blamed the Sonnentags for saying their initial gift was enough. It was certainly more than the vast majority of people could have given.
The fact the Sonnentags said no, that they wanted to make sure the project got through with their help, says a great deal about their love of UWEC and their idea of how to give back to generations to come. The potential is vast, and it is difficult to say just how many lives the Sonnentags will have helped.
Inclusion of a medicine and imaging clinic and the partnership with the Mayo Clinics means the complex the Sonnentags helped create will help people in a very direct way. It will play a role in educating future generations of healers.
There’s a dimension to the fieldhouse that goes beyond the obvious. It will allow teams to practice and play during weather that would have otherwise limited their options. And, let’s face it, Wisconsin’s weather has a twisted sense of humor around March and April. Allowing teams to pursue their sports with fewer obstacles adds richness to the lives of those athletes. We doubt fans will complain, either.
The potential for tournaments and similar events could boost Eau Claire’s economy for decades. That’s not guaranteed, but it seems likely some tournaments will make use of the facilities. The enhancement to Eau Claire’s statewide standing could be significant.
Colleges and universities depend heavily on alumni donors. The fact the Sonnentags donated is not, in and of itself, necessarily unusual. What marks this as an uncommon occurrence is the vision of the future that has been the hallmark of the Sonnentags’ gift. That vision is, in all likelihood, a significant part of what carried the students’ votes in support of construction.
Consistent readers will notice that this is the second editorial in the past week or so that has made a point of celebrating those who have given back to the community. The previous one was Larry Everson, whose work raising money for Feed My People quietly improved uncounted lives.
The philanthropy involved in the two examples is at opposite ends of the financial spectrum. The Sonnentags were in a position to make major, immediate differences. Larry’s work was smaller, a slow but steady path that added up to impressive numbers. We see little difference, though, in the motivations. Both cases came from a deep desire to help give back and make other people’s lives a bit brighter.
It is fitting that both of these stories have hit during the holiday season, when thoughts of giving are ever present. But as we said previously, generosity is not limited by the calendar. It is limited only by our own ability to see a need and our ingenuity in addressing it.
You see, it’s not just the financial windfall that makes donors like these special. It’s the example they set. The inspiration they may provide.
Remember, you don’t have to change the world. Changing your part of it is enough because change, if there’s enough of it, adds up.