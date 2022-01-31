Perhaps you’ve heard over the past week or two about the pending collision between a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and the moon. If you haven’t, suffice to say it’s going to be impressive. Or it would be, if anybody was able to see it.
Approximately four tons of former rocket will slam into the moon at more than 5,000 miles per hour on March 4. Observers know the rough area it will hit, somewhere within the Hertzsprung crater. Neil deGrasse Tyson said the resulting impact will release energy on the order of 20,000 sticks of dynamite. But, since the crater is about the size of Iowa and located on the far side of the moon, it won’t be visible directly.
The rocket lifted off in 2015. It put the Deep Space Climate Observatory in orbit. An amateur astronomer was the first person to realize the upper stage would eventually hit the moon.
And, frankly, all of this is a bit concerning.
We’re not worried about the rocket hitting much of anything. The only manmade object on the moon’s far side is a Chinese probe, and it doesn’t sound like it’s in line to be hit. While some have raised concerns about possible contamination of the surface with microbes that may be on the rocket, we know enough about the moon’s history that it’s unlikely we’ll mistake anything for native lunar life.
The real concern is that there isn’t a robust framework for how launches are governed, what they put in orbit, or for responsibilities once things are aloft. Another project from SpaceX illustrates the issue. While the Starlink satellites may bring internet service to formerly inaccessible areas, the satellites are already problematic for astronomers whose measurements are thrown off by the satellites’ bright streaks as they pass by.
More immediately worrying is the simple volume of material that’s accumulating in orbit. The European Space Agency (ESA) estimates there are currently more than 170 million objects in orbit that are larger than a millimeter. “Any of these objects can cause harm to an operational spacecraft,” it warned.
Millimeter-sized objects could easily damage systems on a satellite, including stability and navigational systems. Some 29,000 objects are more than 10 centimeters, big enough to destroy a satellite.
The problem is that each collision creates more debris. That’s why you saw the frantic responses to antisatellite system tests in recent years. Those tests resulted in clouds of debris. The nightmare scenario for scientists is a cascade in which a large piece of debris sets off a chain reaction of destruction.
That’s not highly likely at the moment, but the potential should not be discounted. As we become increasingly dependent on satellites, the vulnerability to such events grows. It wasn’t long ago that the idea of satellite guidance or entertainment was fiction. Now we carry miniature GPS systems in our pockets and half the homes in any given neighborhood seem to have satellite dishes.
Missing out on a television show isn’t the end of the world. But errors in GPS navigation already cause major problems. During one recent storm in the Rockies, when major highways shut down, such systems pointed drivers onto a road that wasn’t passable. People got stuck. Then rescuers did, too. No one died, but mistakes like that can cost lives. The potential for even more havoc if the satellite guidance is disrupted because of damage is real.
It was comparatively simple to coordinate what was in space and what some ground rules were when only two nations were launching objects. Today is different. It’s no longer just the United States and Russia. India has made launches of its own, and China has put people in orbit. Even North Korea sent back photos from a missile test that reached a maximum altitude of about 1,200 miles, well into what is generally considered space.
There are several treaties on the use of space, including one dating from 1972 that addresses liability for damage. But it’s time for new agreements to deal with the new realities we face. And it’s not just nations involved. The entry of private corporations changes the game.
It’s not uncommon for laws to fail to keep pace with events. But next year marks the 20th anniversary of the Ansari X Prize being awarded for the first private flight into space. We need to be catching up.