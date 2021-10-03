For all the crying and dire predictions about what would happen if Congress failed to pass a massive COVID-19 relief bill earlier this year, cities and states haven’t exactly shown a willingness to part with their windfall.
A recent analysis showed states had spent only 2.5% of their funding as of this summer, while cities did marginally better at 8.5%. While those percentages are low, they hardly represent pocket change. They’re portions of a $350 billion package.
The problem is that the governments in question are, in many cases, still working on plans to spend the money. That means two things. First, they hadn’t prepared. Despite the fact everyone knew such a relief bill was being planned, that Democrats had the numbers to push it through Congress, and that they appeared to have the political will to do so, cities and states still weren’t prepared.
The second is that the need doesn’t appear to have been as pressing as those same cities and states claimed during the Congressional debate. It’s hard to escape the conclusion they saw the opportunity for money, made sure they would get it, and thought they would then figure out what to do with it.
In the meantime, as we’ve written here, landlords and renters still have yet to see the funding they were promised in previous rounds of relief.
The delays aren’t entirely the fault of the states or cities. The timing was flawed. Biden signed the bill providing the aid back in March. The Treasury Department released it two months later, after some of the states had wrapped up their legislative sessions. Delays in states requesting their allotments ate up more time.
We’re not saying every single penny needs to be spent before the government can begin considering whether to extend programs. Given the all-too-common bickering and pointless delaying in Congress such a strategy would inevitably result in gaps that some could ill afford. But we don’t think it’s too much to ask that basic plans for spending be in place sooner than they are in this case.
Such plans were in fact part of the schedule. The Treasury Department required states, counties and cities with populations of more than 250,000 to file accountings for spent money and plans for future spending by Aug. 31. Even with that, half of the states said they hadn’t spent anything yet. Two thirds of the cities under the mandate said the same. And those who filed future plans accounted for only about 40% of the money.
As innumerable families discover every year, figuring out spending as you go can quickly overextend you. It’s just not smart financial strategy. Some, like Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, use that basic argument to justify the delays. He called it “a good sign that it hasn’t been frivolously spent.” We’d add a cautious “yet” to that statement. Failure to waste money now is hardly a guarantee against doing so in the future.
What we’re seeing here is hardly a new story. Faced with a windfall, the government hesitates. It urges people to be patient about disbursements. It says it just needs a little more time.
Try those lines on tax day next spring. It’s unlikely they’ll be accepted as well as the government wants them to be now.
But the fundamental issue remains the clear gap between the urgency of the pleas made while Congress debated the spending and the lack of urgency after the bill’s passage. It’s difficult for most to see it as anything other than rank hypocrisy, more akin to the child who pleads starvation only to be sated when given a cookie than to responsible governance.
That dissonance between argument and action is an oft-encountered feature these days. Understandable? Perhaps. But, when one considers the corrosive effect such shenanigans have toward public trust, should they be so blithely accepted as being business as usual?
We don’t hope for a quick change, nor for states and cities to suddenly acknowledge their need to move with alacrity. But we suggest they should bear in mind that the funding was approved to help people, not sit in their accounts.