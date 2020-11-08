Somewhat lost amid the vote counting drama from last week were splits that emerged in both the Republican and Democratic parties. We see those as potentially encouraging signs for both.
On the Republican side, a number of elected officials and other party figures stood strongly for electoral norms and a full counting of the ballots cast legally in this year’s election. The backdrop was, of course, President Trump’s call to end the ongoing counts in several states.
Why was that split a good thing? Healthy political parties don’t always agree internally. They debate. They disagree. And they try to find a path everyone can live with that is in keeping with Constitutional requirements.
That’s potentially what we have happening. While some in Trump’s inner circle have criticized those who spoke out for failing to support him personally, fidelity to the rule of law and Constitution are the higher responsibilities.
On the Democratic side, word got out about a bruising post-election call that harshly criticized the party’s leadership after all-but-promised gains failed to materialize. Confident predictions of a significantly increased House majority and a strong chance at taking the Senate fell apart. Biden’s coattails from this election appear to be virtually nonexistent.
That call saw several moderate party members take aim at policies they believe allowed their opponents to hang a socialist tag on them. While the label is often incorrectly conflated with communist, thanks largely to lingering memories of the Cold War, party leadership had increasingly embraced it.
If the moderates’ voices are heard, moving the Democratic Party back toward the center, that can only be a positive. Our nation does not need the two main parties to be advocates of the extremes. While we certainly understand that the definition of moderate varies depending on where in the nation you are, the reality is that efforts to push a national party further than most in the country are willing to go is a recipe for defeat.
Elections are always hard-fought affairs, and this one has been no different. We urge all sides to tone down their rhetoric. We also hope people will use language more precisely than has often been done. Using the terms “socialist” or “fascist” as slurs intended only to paint the opposition in a negative light serves only to obscure the real meanings those words have.
Imprecise language poses real risks. It muddies debate and distracts from the issues we should be focused on. The reality is that ad hominem attacks add nothing, while detracting from the civility we as Americans should expect of our elected officials.
Movement back toward a center, with shared agreement on basic realities, is a step toward binding some of the wounds left by years of scorched earth politics. It is something our nation needs, and something our people should demand of their leaders. Neither extreme offers it.
We do not expect a magical transition to result in any form of unity. Being responsible citizens requires work, in some cases hard work. It is not so dissimilar to marriage in some aspects. We have yet to see a couple in which either party always agreed with their spouse. What keeps them united in those cases is the shared knowledge of a commitment made and of common bonds not easily broken.
But, as with so many other things, it comes down to personal conduct. How we treat our neighbors is at least as important as how officials treat each other. That’s even, perhaps especially, true when we disagree.
We still believe our nation is better than what it has shown during this election. It’s time to prove it. And if that begins with elected officials taking a hard look at how they’ve behaved over the past several years, well, that’s hardly the worst place to begin.