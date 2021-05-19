Last week’s announcement that Eau Claire County will be involved in a pilot project for satellite internet is intriguing. Honestly, we have no idea whether it will work. What we are sure of is that it has the potential to break genuinely new ground in what the pandemic exposed as a very real need.
It’s not all that surprising that internet access has largely been dependent on where people live and work. There are strong parallels to the advancement of technology through the 20th century, with the electrification of rural areas following that of urban centers, as well as with telephones, radio and television following the same basic pattern.
That works well enough in most cases. But the growth into rural areas for high-speed internet has not been as swift as the nation probably needs. There are still embarrassingly large swaths of the country that have access to dial-up speeds at best.
Officials have known that was an issue for years. They made promises to address it and, perhaps predictably, largely failed to do so. The political will to push for nationwide installation of broadband and higher speed service has simply been absent.
Gov. Tony Evers last week announced plans for a portion of eastern Eau Claire County to be part of a pilot project working with the Starlink program. That initiative relies on hundreds of small, cheap satellites that supporters believe will be able to provide high-speed service to rural areas without the need for installation of new hardwired infrastructure.
Internet service, Evers noted, “connects the dots.” In a generation it has gone from mostly a novelty to a critical part of business and learning.
If service from space sounds ambitious, well, it is. And that’s not a surprise given the people involved. Starlink is an initiative led by Elon Musk, the same person behind Tesla and SpaceX. The former has played a major role in pushing electric vehicles into the national consciousness, while the latter is the first private company to ferry astronauts into orbit. To understand how impressive SpaceX’s accomplishments are, bear in mind that only three countries have successfully launched people into space.
Musk has a flair for controversy, and that’s the case with Starlink as well. The launches of dozens of satellites at once have led to plenty of people watching as light reflected from the newly-launched satellites reflects as one after another passes overhead. It can be an impressive sight. It also drives astronomers nuts.
Starlink is, as yet, unproven. And there are questions about whether it will work as advertised. Some are based on known challenges, like satellite television’s penchant for disruption if storms pass through. Others involve the general skepticism that often accompanies new technology.
We doubt this initiative and Eau Claire County’s involvement will be without difficulty. This is new. New means there will be snags to overcome. That’s true no matter what you’re talking about.
That said, if this winds up working reasonably well, it will place the Chippewa Valley at the leading edge of a new internet delivery technology. That could be very, very valuable.
The area already has a footprint in technology. Jamf’s success shows that companies located here can succeed on a national scale. Having a proven track record can help win over skeptics and lead to more successes.
And there’s reason to think some of the traditional technology hubs may well have a challenge on their hands as they attempt to hold on to established companies. Costs in traditional California hubs have soared in the past couple decades, and some companies are now moving out. Among them is the aforementioned Tesla.
While it is unlikely that we’ll see a major company swap Chippewa Valley for Silicon Valley anytime soon, you never really know where the next one will emerge from. Just being on the radar as a region that has shown it can support a young company with ambitions, and programs like Starlink, could further fray the cables that keep companies tied to their traditional homes.
As we said at the start, we don’t know whether this will work. We hope it does. There’s genuine potential here. And who knows where it could lead.