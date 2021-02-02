The good news on Wisconsin’s effort to provide the COVID-19 vaccines to people? It’s picking up speed.
The bad news? It’s still way behind where it should be.
As of early this week, Wisconsin’s vaccination rate was pretty close to the national average. That’s improvement. But other statistics show major problems remain. Less than half the state’s allocation of vaccines had been used, putting Wisconsin in the lowest tier nationally. By way of comparison, North Dakota and West Virginia had managed to get three-quarters of their allocations into people’s arms.
It’s clear, given the examples in other states, that it is possible to get the vaccines administered at much higher rates than is currently being done in Wisconsin. There’s plenty of finger-pointing going on. But, frankly, who is to blame matters a whole lot less than who will fix the bottlenecks holding Wisconsin back.
Despite the uneven vaccine rollouts in the U.S., the country as a whole is still doing better than much of the world. European nations are, with the exception of Britain, lagging behind. The international leader, though, is Israel, and the evidence emerging there suggests vaccination rates don’t have to be anywhere near 100% to have a clear effect.
About 30% of Israelis have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. That’s the highest vaccination rate in the world. It’s well short of the 70% or higher experts generally say is necessary for herd immunity, but there are signs that even the lower figure Israel has reached is having an effect. New infections are dropping there, and it appears there is considerable protection for people even after receiving just the first of two vaccine doses.
The caveat here is, of course, that those results are preliminary. There’s good reason to be cautious with the data, and that’s precisely what experts are doing. Even a year in, there’s a lot we don’t know about the virus.
Wisconsin is in much better shape than it was about 10 weeks ago, when new cases were soaring and the rolling average of positive tests was closing in on 40% statewide. We’re seeing numbers now that are lower than anything since early last fall. Wisconsin has gone from among the worst outbreaks in the nation to 14th lowest.
In November, virtually every Wisconsin county was at critically high levels. None are today, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and about half have fallen out of the very high category. Hospitalizations are trending down for most of the state.
Last week saw the highest levels for vaccinations yet, and it wasn’t close. The best day saw more than 40,000 Wisconsin residents get their shots.
That’s all progress.
There are also reasons for concern. The seven-day average for the percent of people who test positive for COVID has been stuck at about 19% for several days. Everything we’ve seen so far in this pandemic suggests when a state doesn’t keep lowering that rate it’s likely to see a rebound in new cases.
Until the state works out the problems with the vaccine distribution, more people will remain vulnerable than should be the case. And, until you have gotten at least the first dose, you are as vulnerable as ever. This isn’t the time to lower our guard, despite the progress our state has made.
Keep wearing masks in public, whether it’s officially required or not. All the evidence says they help. Keep washing your hands routinely. Cover coughs and sneezes. Those basic steps have kept flu levels, caused by a different coronavirus, unusually low this year and that has made a difference.
We still have a long way to go. Wisconsin has some definite hurdles to overcome. But we can get through this, if we keep taking the steps that have become so familiar over the past year.