Wisconsin’s COVID numbers have been rising for the past month, and the rise appears to be accelerating. It’s a bad situation to be in as winter approaches.
Unless something changes dramatically in the next couple weeks, Wisconsin will continue to be among the states leading the nation in per capita cases. The state saw more than 4,000 new cases on multiple days this week. There’s only so long that can go on before the state will likely also join the top ranks in per capita deaths.
Public health officials are begging people to limit their chances for exposure to the virus, which means staying home for the most part. That would help reduce the spiraling numbers Wisconsin is seeing. It would also hurt businesses.
The Legislature must begin work on relief bills to help businesses that have seen sharp downturns in their revenue. While Wisconsin’s unemployment rate has improved significantly since the deepest part of the downturn, it’s difficult to see the remaining recovery taking place until the virus has been beaten back. That means businesses will continue to be hurting.
The risk is that many of those businesses, already hit by shutdowns and limitations on capacity, are simply too badly wounded to survive without state help. Significant closures would prolong the economic recovery, throwing people out of work just as we need them to be making and spending money.
These are not, in most cases, businesses with a bad plan or unsustainable approach. Most were in good shape before the pandemic arrived, and can thrive again. An aid package would help bridge the gap until we’re all able to resume a more normal lifestyle.
We don’t see this as merely throwing money at a problem, either. Any relief effort for Wisconsin businesses will need to have clear guidelines and requirements for applicants. There needs to be clear oversight to prevent the kind of abuse we’ve seen in other programs.
That means this isn’t as simple as the state just passing a bill to inject money directly into Wisconsin businesses. It’s going to require harder work than that, with real leadership and compromise from legislators working to create the funding. The state’s elected leaders will need to show they’re capable of getting something done.
We know people are tired of hearing about the pandemic. That’s one point on which President Trump is undoubtedly right. But the reality is that not talking about it will not end it. Avoiding issues rarely resolves them, and is significantly more likely to wind up causing additional problems down the road.
All signs point to this winter being absolutely brutal for the pandemic. It’s difficult to say right now when things will turn around, because Wisconsin isn’t showing any sign of infections slowing. Need evidence? On Wednesday a stunning 42 percent of those tested came back positive for COVID. That’s far above levels public health experts say show control of the pandemic.
Wisconsin needs its elected leaders to stand up for its people. We need to see them show the ability to work together, to get things done in a way that will benefit everyone. This seems like a good place to start.
We don’t know when the pandemic will end. We don’t know what the final toll will be on people or on businesses. We know it will be steep.
We urge legislators not to lose time after the elections planning for what is an easily foreseeable need. Yes, some legislators will be in the process of leaving office and their successors will be arriving. But it’s probably not going to be such a significant number that planning and basic work cannot be done.
This winter will be challenging. There’s work to be done. Let’s make sure Wisconsin’s businesses have a fighting chance.