The state’s property tax relief program for communities that host significant state resources needs to be fixed. What’s happening now is bad government.
Large, state-owned facilities don’t pay property taxes, and that’s not a problem. Different levels of government don’t tax each other. But those facilities do make use of public resources. If there’s a fire, for example, at a state building, local fire departments will respond to it. It makes no sense to let a building burn, putting people and other properties at risk, just because the owner of the building doesn’t pay property taxes.
A state program created in 1973 requires it to defray some of those municipal service costs by paying local governments an entitlement in lieu of property taxes. Again, that makes sense. The state benefits from the protection local resources provide for their sites.
The problem right now is that the state isn’t holding up its end of the bargain, and it has been doing so in a particularly lazy way. In fact, it hasn’t fulfilled its legal requirement in more than a decade.
Back in 2008, municipal governments received about $22 million in payments. That was more than 80 percent of what they were owed under the state’s formula. In 2009, that amount was cut to $20.6 million. Last year the state paid $18.6 million, slightly more than a third of what it owes.
Why does that matter locally? Because Eau Claire is among the communities that should be receiving a lot more from the state. It’s the No. 5 recipient of funding, largely due to the presence of the UW-Eau Claire campus. In 2019, Eau Claire received $558,364, more than a million dollars less than what the state’s own formula says the city should have received.
It’s not as if costs for services are lower when the state shortchanges communities. The money must be made up somewhere. In effect, the state is shifting the burden to local taxpayers.
There is, as some have pointed out, a valid argument suggesting cities that play host to state facilities benefit in other ways. Having a large university in town certainly boosts the economy. Students spend money here. Faculty, staff and other employees live here. Some of the graduates create businesses here or join existing ones. Eau Claire definitely benefits, as do other cities in similar positions.
So what’s the problem? The state wrote the law. It established the requirements and how the program was supposed to work. When things got tight, the state had the option of rewriting the formula to reflect its own economic realities.
Instead of doing that, the state simply said “We’re not paying.” It didn’t invest the work needed to rewrite a law it has complete authority over. Governors and legislators didn’t say, “Let’s do this the right way.” They did it the easy way, the lazy way, by just reducing payments.
In short, the state decided it was comfortable acting in bad faith.
When does an act of bad faith become an act of bad governance? To us, it’s when the state’s actions undermine fundamental principles that guide Americans. In this case the state’s actions attack the concept that laws must be followed whether they’re convenient or not. And it’s particularly repellent given the fact the state is acting with impunity. It’s easy to imagine what would happen if residents paid only a fraction of their bills for a decade.
As we noted, the state has the ability to change the law. It has the ability to legitimately lower its obligations. It has not availed itself of that legal authority.
We’re sure Eau Claire officials could quite happily find uses for the missing million dollars. Milwaukee probably wouldn’t mind the state ponying up the $4.1 million it didn’t receive. And there’s no question Madison could benefit from the unpaid $15.7 million it’s owed. But we’re equally sure none of those cities should be holding their breath.
Wisconsin’s failure to follow through on commitments it imposed upon itself is not acceptable. Government simply ignoring its obligations does nothing to increase respect for it or for the rule of law. It does quite the opposite, in fact.
A long list of people bear responsibility for this situation, and they’re from both ends of the political debate. It would take a much shorter list of people to correct this and to do so the right way.
We wonder whether anyone is willing to do the work.