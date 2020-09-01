This week’s posturing by Wisconsin’s political leadership leaves no one looking good. Worse, it undermines confidence in whether they’re the public servants they say they are or are playing a childish game of one-upmanship.
The latest was Gov. Tony Evers summoning the Legislature for a special session to address a package of police accountability and transparency reforms. Unsurprisingly, the session seems headed nowhere.
This bit of political theater offered both sides a chance to play to their bases while casting the opposition as intransigent. Evers was under pressure after last week’s events in Kenosha to call the session. Republicans played to their supporters by all but declaring the session dead on arrival. Neither approach serves the needs of Wisconsin.
It’s clear there’s zero trust or goodwill between the two sides. This isn’t statesmanship we’re seeing, it’s treating the state’s future as a game. It’s conduct that should be beneath the dignity of anyone holding high office in Madison.
Unfortunately, there are few signs of improvement. Neither Republicans nor Democrats seem to have much willingness to find common ground, even on issues on which there is broad agreement among the people they claim to represent.
Politics, we would remind readers, is not a zero-sum game. It’s not a situation in which one side must lose if the other gains. When there are genuine successes, there’s plenty of credit to go around. But the state’s elected leaders seem to be locked in such an infantile understanding of politics they can’t see that.
What’s the solution? Let’s start with the absolute basics. There has to be some effort to re-establish trust among Wisconsin’s elected leaders. There must be an effort to find common ground and move effectively to act on it.
The obvious starting point may well be the pandemic. It’s likely that by early next year there will be a vaccine available. The demand for it will be unlike anything current generations have seen before.
We’d like to see the legislative leadership and the governor’s office sit down now and ask the state’s public health officials what they believe will be needed to effectively distribute a vaccine. As we’ve said before, it will be a monumental challenge. There are logistical and psychological hurdles to be overcome. This is not a challenge that can be solved by ad-hoc approaches.
To put it bluntly, there had better be common ground on supporting that effort.
So start there. Ask what public health needs and listen to the answers. Begin building a plan based not on the goal of scoring political points for your parties, but on saving the lives of Wisconsinites. Build it on doing your jobs as they’re designed to be done, not the way you’ve been doing them.
Don’t fob off the hard work onto assistants and aides. Sit down with each other and do the real work yourselves. Create the resources and the plans to make a vaccine rollout a success. Build something that you’ll be proud to claim credit for, knowing that it could be a genuine high point in your careers.
If that effort succeeds there will be more than enough credit for those involved. More than that, it could restore some basic trust. It’s rare that people who work hard toward a common goal don’t come away from the effort with a better understanding of one another. They emerge more willing to work together in the future, and with a stronger grasp of how to make it happen.
Wisconsin can ill afford bickering with the goal of scoring political points. We need leadership.
We need those entrusted with crafting our state’s future to act like adults.