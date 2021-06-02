Monday was the unofficial kickoff for the summer season. Tuesday was the beginning of meteorological summer. Friday will feel like summer.
It has been a while since the Chippewa Valley saw temperatures like what are heading our way this weekend. Temperatures are expected to top 90 degrees Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and forecasters don’t think it will miss by much on Monday. This weekend’s heat probably won’t break records. It will be within a few degrees of the mark, but it isn’t expected to quite get there.
The last time we had at least three days in a row above 90 was July 2-6 of last year. The thermometer hasn’t hit that mark at all since late last August. And that brings a bit of risk. Simply put, we’re not used to these temperatures anymore. It’s going to take a little time to adjust.
Fittingly, this week marks the beginning of the National Weather Service’s summer safety campaign. While much of the campaign focuses on things like storm safety, heat is definitely a concern. The biggest reminder is to avoid leaving pets or children in a car. We’ve all had the experience of getting into a car that was out in the sun and feeling like we’ve stepped under a broiler. Now imagine you can’t escape from that.
The sneaky thing is that you can become stressed from the heat even doing everyday tasks. Experts advise drinking plenty of water. That includes making sure you do so before you feel thirsty. Light, loose clothes help, too. And the best defense is an air conditioner.
It looks like the heat will break early next week, with thunderstorms possible on Tuesday. That’s not much of a surprise. Changes in summer weather often mean storms, and they can be a lot bigger than the ones we saw in the area last week.
We did a reminder this past spring about the need to make sure they have ways to receive severe weather alerts. While the spring passed without major storms in the area, that’s hardly a guarantee for the summer. We’ll almost assuredly see some strong thunderstorms, and some could well wind up being severe.
Having a way to get alerts puts you a step ahead if you have to take action to protect yourself or those you love. Having a weather radio is a great step, but people also need to simply be aware of conditions. We’ve all been in storms, and we all know how fast things can change. Proactively getting off the water or heading inside can be a lifesaver if storms develop before forecasters can issue alerts.
Awareness is particularly important when you plan to go to large-scale events like the music festivals that will arrive later this summer. Something as simple as knowing the forecast ahead of time can help you anticipate changes while you’re out.
We’re about a month away from what is, on average, the hottest part of the summer. Average daily highs top out in early July at about 83 degrees. That, combined with pleasant lows around 60, makes Wisconsin summers enjoyable. We don’t have the extreme heat of the southwest, or even the plains. Instead, we’re able to enjoy our state’s resources in relative comfort.
We always encourage people to get out when they can and see what Wisconsin has to offer. The natural beauty here is hard to match, and it’s a shame to spend the summer staring at a screen. But part of being outside and active is paying attention to safety. Weather safety is a key part of that, and always will be.
It’s impossible to say for sure what the rest of the summer will look like. It’s unlikely to stay this hot. That’s not typically what Wisconsin sees. But this weekend should be a good reminder that summer weather does require a bit of awareness, even while you’re having fun.