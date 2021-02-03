This has been a pretty decent winter for the Chippewa Valley. Temperatures have generally been above normal. Snow has been below normal. Sure, it’s enough to need a coat, but it’s hardly been the kind of winter that generates stories for future generations.
That’s clearly changing. By the time you’re reading this in print, Wisconsin is probably getting another snowstorm. And, unlike the previous storms, this one has our area in its sights.
What’s worse is the forecast for the weekend and next week. Those above normal temperatures we just mentioned will be a fond memory as the thermometer falls below zero. Sunday’s high is expected to be around -3, and the other days aren’t looking a whole lot warmer.
Is it dangerously cold weather? Absolutely. But it’s also something we know how to deal with.
Wisconsinites know this happens during these winter months. Folks can tell stories about worse weather than this, and they know how to adapt when temperatures plunge.
If you have to go out later this week, please dress for it. Layers matter. So does covering up as much exposed skin as possible. Hats, gloves, scarves, so long as it keeps something between your skin and the wind, it will help.
It wouldn’t be a bad idea to make sure your gas tank is full before the bottom falls out of the forecast, either. A lot of people have already done that in advance of the snow. Like we said, Wisconsin has seen this before and knows how to prepare.
Stay at home if you can. Keep an eye on your pipes. If you have one freeze, keep the tap open. Even a trickle of water will help. You can try to warm the pipe using a heating pad or a hair dryer. Even a space heater can help if you can keep it away from flammable materials. But don’t use flames.
Forecasts vary a bit on their predictions of when this frigid air will move out of the area. That’s hardly unexpected. But most forecasters think single-digit highs and below zero lows will stick around until at least the middle of next week. Plan accordingly.
The good news is that some long-range forecasts do show things getting back to near normal before the end of the month. Granted, forecast accuracy suffers the further out you go, but it wouldn’t be too surprising to see a warmup later this month. We’re just a few weeks away from meteorological spring, after all.
We’ve been lucky so far this winter. While Milwaukee saw snow depths deeper than anything in a decade, we’ve skated by with a few modest snowfalls. Clouds have been persistent, but they haven’t brought the kind of wintry challenges that other parts of the Midwest have been hit with.
We’re due for this, so our ability to complain about the forecast is limited. And anyone who is surprised to see a cold snap like this doesn’t have much experience in the Midwest. It won’t be pleasant, but the forecasts don’t suggest records will fall.
Be careful. Keep an eye out for each other. Check in on neighbors. We’ve all been through this before and, in all likelihood, we’ll see this kind of stuff again at some point in the next couple winters, too.
Stay safe.