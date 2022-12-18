Well, after what seemed like a week in a snow globe, the Chippewa Valley has finally gotten some sun. Unfortunately, it’s literally cold comfort.
Before we get much further, we’d be remiss if we didn’t thank the road crews who were out for the majority of last week. While there were times it seemed their efforts were largely in vain as new rounds of snow quickly made a slushy mess of newly-plowed streets, imagine what the roads would have been like without those efforts.
It’s easy to criticize the pace and thoroughness with which roads are cleared. And carping about the road conditions in winter is no less an American pastime than complaining about the referee being for the other team.
This was a storm of unusual duration. It began with a trace falling on Dec. 13. By the time it ended on Dec. 17, the official measurement at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport tallied at least an inch per day. A total of 15.2 inches fell, though it was so wet and heavy it quickly compacted.
It would have taken a herculean effort to keep pace, one that probably would have required far more drivers and equipment. That the streets were in good shape less than 12 hours after the snow stopped says a great deal.
Snowy roads and bad conditions are their own risk. There were plenty of crashes during the storm’s course, and plenty of people got expensive reminders that four wheel drive does not mean four wheel stop. But as the next week unfolds we’re heading for a different kind of risk.
Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the teens, but the rest of the week will stick to the single digits during the day. The National Weather Service expects Thursday’s high to be around 7, and that’s the warmest day for the rest of the week.
Winds will also pick up Thursday and Friday. That brings a potential risk people should stay aware of. There’s a lot of snow on the trees, and if it comes off a branch suddenly that branch can swing back up with considerable force. If there’s a power line in the way, it’s possible we could see additional outages.
The NWS expects Eau Claire’s wind chills on Friday to drop to -24. That’s dangerously cold. Frostbite can set in within 30 minutes. Hypothermia is a real risk, too, for those outside without the proper coverage.
As a person’s body temperature drops, it affects the ability of the heart and nervous system to function. Shivering is common enough; it’s the body’s effort to generate warmth through muscle movement. People need to watch for other signs, too, such as slurred speech or clumsiness. And, since the nervous system can be affected, it’s often up to others to notice the signs in someone who is getting dangerously cold.
Remember to stay warm. Dress in layers. Take breaks to warm up. If your clothes get wet, change them. Evaporation will remove your body’s warmth even faster.
You’ll want to keep an eye on pets, too. They’re not any more thrilled with these temperatures than you are. Make sure they have a warm place to sleep.
All of this should be old hat for Wisconsin residents. We see temperatures in this range every winter, and they’re not anywhere close to breaking records. It is the first time for this kind of cold this winter, though, so it’s worth a reminder.
The coldest temperatures should move out by the beginning of next week according to some long range outlooks. But that warmth comes with a renewed chance of snow. And we won’t see temperatures rise back above freezing until the new year.
As we head into the final days of 2022, Mother Nature has certainly given us enough to deal with. And we suspect we’re not unlike many of you, with a wish that spring was closer than it is. For now, though, there’s not a lot we can do about it other than endure.
Dealing with this weather isn’t the biggest challenge in the world with some basic preparations and precautions. Stay safe, everyone, and remember that this will end eventually.