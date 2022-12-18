Well, after what seemed like a week in a snow globe, the Chippewa Valley has finally gotten some sun. Unfortunately, it’s literally cold comfort.

Before we get much further, we’d be remiss if we didn’t thank the road crews who were out for the majority of last week. While there were times it seemed their efforts were largely in vain as new rounds of snow quickly made a slushy mess of newly-plowed streets, imagine what the roads would have been like without those efforts.