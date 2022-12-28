The snow on the ground and warming temperatures will make it tempting for snowmobilers, snowshoe enthusiasts and cross country skiers to head out onto the trails. We have just one thing to say: be careful.
Trails may not be in quite the condition people usually encounter right now. The storm a couple weeks ago broke a lot of branches. It brought down large limbs and even whole trees. Last week’s followup brought just a bit more snow, but it blew it around. There’s a real potential for drifting around those limbs and trees, creating hazards that won’t immediately be apparent.
In talking with our sister papers in northern Wisconsin, it sounds like some trail openings up there could be delayed because of those risks. Crews haven’t been able to get everything cleared, and that’s a risk for those who might head out.
The risks are real. In February three northern Wisconsin snowmobilers died in a single weekend. They were in separate crashes, and they weren’t the first ones to be killed in 2022. Seven others died in other crashes. In 2021 Wisconsin saw 13 snowmobile fatalities.
National figures are a little harder to establish. Avalanches are a major cause of death for snowmobilers, and those may not be counted as snowmobile-related deaths. The best estimates put the national total at something like 200 per year.
Fatalities from cross country skiing and snowshoeing are lower, in large part because their speeds are also so much lower. Those deaths aren’t usually related to crashes, but to heart attacks and similar events that happen during the exertion the sports demand. But even a broken limb or sprain — much more likely outcomes for those sports — can put a crimp on your winter fun.
We’re not saying this because there’s anything unduly hazardous about being out on the trails. That’s not accurate. But there is always a degree of risk when you head out on an off-road vehicle or for the kind of trail use people enjoy. Accidents happen.
Knee injuries, meniscus tears and wrist injuries are thought to be the most common for winter outdoor sports. And any of those can make getting back to a warm, dry place difficult. So there are some basic tips people should follow.
Make sure you’re in the shape you need to be in for the sport. There’s a reason cross country skiing is mimicked in some exercise machines. It’s a great workout. But it also demands decent cardiovascular health.
If you haven’t taken up the sport before, talk to someone experienced in it or, better, an instructor. Snowshoes don’t quite move the same way as the shoes you’re used to wearing, and having a better idea of what will be expected is a good move.
Be familiar with the equipment. Make sure you know how to handle the snowmobile and what can go wrong with it. Even knowing how to safely come to a fast stop is an important step.
For any outdoor sport, you need to stay aware of surroundings and alert to intrusions. There’s a lot less to protect you if a deer appears in the path than there is in a car. Encounters with others on the trail can be nice, but coming around a blind turn and finding someone in your path can be dangerous.
Part of staying aware is staying hydrated. That can be easy to forget in the winter. People expect to feel thirsty when it’s hot, but you can get dehydrated in any weather. Making sure you have the right hydration can also prevent cramping from the exercise.
And, above all, make sure someone knows where you are and when you expect to return.
We’re not trying to scare anyone off the trails this winter. In fact, getting out and exercising is a fantastic idea any time of year. Wisconsin’s trails offer the opportunity to enjoy the state’s natural areas and indulge in hobbies that aren’t possible year-round.
What we are encouraging is safety. Taking a few minutes to ensure you’re as safe as possible is worth it. There may not be such a thing as perfect safety, but a couple quick steps can greatly reduce your risk.