We hope you’re able to get out of the driveway this morning. It looks like the Chippewa Valley is going to be right in the line of the latest winter storm, and we’re writing this far enough ahead that there’s still considerable uncertainty about the final snow totals.
With snowy, slippery roads it becomes even more important to pay close attention to what you’re doing behind the wheel. Most people understand this. They know they need to pay attention and do so. But there are always a few who roll the dice and, as with any bet, sometimes you lose.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration tracks road fatalities, including those caused by distracted driving. The numbers are higher than you might think. Most incidents don’t result in fatalities, but in 2020 more than 3,100 people died in crashes where a driver was distracted.
It’s not federal data, but Maryland’s Department of Transportation has its own statistics. Those suggest there are as many as 800,000 people who have a cell phone in their hands at any given time. And, yes, younger drivers do appear more prone to the act. The state said 11% of all drivers under the age of 20 who were involved in fatal crashes were distracted, the largest proportion of any age group.
The NHTSA said a text that takes five seconds to read can equate to surprising distances. If you’re driving at 55 mph, slower than many highways allow, five seconds is the length of a football field. Most people don’t leave anything like that kind of space between themselves and other vehicles, meaning that quick glance eliminates your margin for error.
While cell phones are the thing people think of when they hear distracted driving, that’s far from the only source of potentially dangerous diversions. Anything that takes your attention away from the task at hand qualifies. That includes things most of us do on a regular basis, like eating or talking to the people in the vehicle.
So most of us have habits we could stand to change. Eliminating every single distraction may not be possible, but a bit of self-restraint goes a long way. And it can absolutely be a lifesaving decision.
The weather we’re expecting Wednesday night into Thursday won’t help. It doesn’t take drivers long in Wisconsin to find that snow is a royal pain. Travel becomes much more difficult. If you have to be out, remember to take it slow. That goes for all-wheel and four-wheel drive vehicles, too. Those systems make it easier to get going, but there’s a big difference between four-wheel drive and four wheel stop.
Please clear off your vehicle before heading out. Snow on the roof can slide off, blocking your windshield. It can also come flying off in large chunks, posing a risk to other drivers. And that’s not even mentioning the need to clear more than a tiny portal on your windshield and windows.
It’s also a good idea to remember speed limits are based on safe driving in good conditions. There’s nothing wrong with slowing down when the roads have snow and ice on them.
We know most of this is old hat for the vast majority of Wisconsin drivers. These are the kind of things people know to do without having to be reminded. But there are always a few people who need a reminder, so consider this a gentle nudge.
This is the time of year when we’re all getting pretty sick of winter. The roads are at their worst for potholes, and too many still have a layer of ice from the storms from a couple weeks ago. But it’s important that we not let frustration and familiarity take away from the fundamental need to drive safely.
Remember, too, that there’s a glimmer of hope on the horizon. Pitchers and catchers report for spring training in less than a month.