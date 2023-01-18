We hope you’re able to get out of the driveway this morning. It looks like the Chippewa Valley is going to be right in the line of the latest winter storm, and we’re writing this far enough ahead that there’s still considerable uncertainty about the final snow totals.

With snowy, slippery roads it becomes even more important to pay close attention to what you’re doing behind the wheel. Most people understand this. They know they need to pay attention and do so. But there are always a few who roll the dice and, as with any bet, sometimes you lose.