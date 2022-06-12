The Chippewa Valley Day Resource Center Steering Committee’s goal is laudable. They hope to have a daytime shelter for people by the beginning of November 2025. We hope they’re able to meet that goal.
The issue was put in the spotlight in 2021 by several factors. The death of a homeless woman in Eau Claire was one. So was the challenge of finding shelter as winter approached, with several of the traditional backup options unavailable.
Susan Wolfgram made a key point last week, saying the area currently only offers a shelter from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Yes, those are in many ways the most vulnerable times for those without a permanent place to live. They’re the coldest, and the overnight hours often embolden people who want to create mischief at the expense of others. But the remaining 11 hours daily aren’t easy. Throw in a storm or windy conditions, and things become very difficult very fast.
We haven’t seen an estimate for the cost of such a facility yet, and that’s an important part of the puzzle. Nor have we heard potential locations for a daytime shelter. Both will play a critical role in determining whether the current effort is successful.
It’s tempting, given those factors, to compare that need with the new Valley Sports Academy, a $10 million facility that opened in Lake Hallie. Surely, some might say, if the community can afford that it can come up with funding for a shelter.
We think that’s a false comparison, though. Too often our society views things as either/or, with that all-or-nothing approach seen as absolute. We see that happen when talking about community projects, road work, and nearly every single time a politician opens his or her mouth.
The renewed discussions around gun laws offer perhaps the most blatant example. To one side, the issue is the guns themselves. To the other, it’s mental health. How did these answers become mutually exclusive? They’re not. Approaching the situation on the presumption that society can adopt one approach or the other deadlocks the discussion before it even begins.
A stable and thriving community like the Chippewa Valley has the resources for the quality of life issues like the new sports facilities, our beautiful parks and road improvements. It also has the resources to provide assistance for those who are trying to figure out how to get off the streets.
The catch is that accomplishing both the needs and wants of the region’s residents requires creative thinking. Goals that can sometimes seem mutually exclusive require new thinking. They require compromise and inventiveness.
That’s hard work. It’s always easier to be dogmatic, to insist that the bullheaded, straight ahead solution is all that’s needed. The frequency with which easy and right are the same thing is pretty low, though.
There has never been a time in which American society was perfect. We’ve always been fractious, squabbling people. The number of times in which we’ve been genuinely united is very small, and that unity has never lasted long.
What has endured is a genuine genius for compromise, for finding solutions that at least gave everyone enough to be satisfied. And, remarkably, that penchant is baked right into the founding legal concepts of our nation. It’s called Article V of the Consititution.
The article isn’t long, just 143 words. But it allows for the Constitution itself, a document that was the result of wrangling, debate and disagreement among some of the best minds our nation has ever produced, to be changed. The document’s authors knew the nation it would bind together was not perfect, that it would likely never be. But they held out the hope that, by incremental change, it might be improved. They set the goal as “a more perfect union,” not perfection itself, along with the means to get there.
It might seem haughty to say creation of a daytime shelter in Eau Claire is part of that process. But incremental change demands no scale in order to matter. Large changes often start small.
Part of that more perfect nation means caring for our communities. It means helping those who find themselves on the streets and nurturing dreams of young athletes. It means finding compromise, even when we’d rather just get our own way.
We can improve. There’s work to do on the proposed shelter. But it’s worth doing.