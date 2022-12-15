Wisconsin regulators’ move to develop rules on PFAS contamination in groundwater is not a surprise. The attention to the chemicals’ contamination of water supplies has grown considerably in recent years, and it’s certainly an issue for the state.

PFAS are often called “forever chemicals” for their remarkable durability. They don’t break down easily, which gives them plenty of time to accumulate in sometimes significant concentrations. Four of the chemicals — and there are far more than that — are being targeted for the new regulations.