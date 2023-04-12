The single biggest question for the U.S. Supreme Court right now is simple: Why are you hitting yourself?
The court’s standing has suffered immensely over the past year. The (probably) unprecedented leak of a draft opinion last spring stunned observers. That would have been the case with any opinion, but this one was a draft of the decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade, and it was instantly explosive.
The leak was followed by demonstrative anger from the court. Yet the result of the investigation showed the members’ sound and fury signified nothing. The leak, an act called “absolutely appalling” by the chief justice, was just too clever a move for investigators to find out who did it.
Conveniently, the court spent little time noting the investigation was an inside job, handled by the Marshal of the Supreme Court, and that the justices themselves were never questioned under oath. It was, to be blunt, a Potemkin investigation — a pantomime to satisfy appearances if not inquiries.
Last week it emerged that Justice Clarence Thomas has accepted luxury gifts for decades from a Dallas billionaire without declaring them. Those included vacations and travel on a superyacht and private plane owned by the billionaire.
Thomas has denied the failure to list the gifts broke any rules. In a statement he said they were approved by “colleagues and others in the judiciary.” For a justice on the nation’s high court to defend himself by saying, in essence, “My friends all said it was cool,” is a national embarrassment.
The fundamental issue here is not any single incident. It is not the leak or the shoddy investigation. It is not Thomas’ acceptance of gifts from someone who became a close friend soon after his appointment to the court. It isn’t even the habit of justices left and right to prevent the public from hearing or seeing their speeches before interest groups.
The fundamental problem is that the court views itself as a law unto itself, and that it steadfastly refuses to spell out what conduct crosses the line for its members. It has no ethical code, nor any publicly-known guidelines. The absence of such rules is a glaring problem.
It’s difficult to see a bill that has been proposed, dubbed the Supreme Court Ethics Act, surviving. One, it would require Congress to cooperate, and the chances of that are vanishingly small despite bipartisan support for the court to adopt some sort of ethical code.
Second, any law can be scrutinized in the courts, and the Supreme Court is the final arbiter of such disputes. The justices have vigorously opposed the ability of any other branch to impose itself on how the court functions. That is normally appropriate. But in this case it means the court could simply set itself above the others and thumb its nose at the act.
The pressure for an ethics code, we should note, isn’t entirely partisan. And it is backed by significant bodies in the legal field. The American Bar Association has called for a binding ethics code for the court.
In the absence of such a code, we can only expect public trust in the court to erode further. The only reasonable expectation is that there will be more controversies, more denials, and more self-inflicted black eyes for the court.
The court, whether it wants it or not, needs a clear ethics code. It needs guidelines. And it needs to put them in place immediately.
Until it does so we can only anticipate the court will keep right on hitting itself — right in the credibility.