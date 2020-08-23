A couple thoughts came to us while considering last week’s protest by Regis football players who want to be on the field this season.
First, we’re impressed. The students involved were advocating for themselves, and that’s a hugely important skill. They had a message they wanted to convey, figured out how to go about it, and followed through. Whether you agree with them or not, it’s always encouraging to see young people stepping up to represent themselves.
We can’t blame the students for wanting to play. Not after years of practices, pain and sweat. Not after they have voluntarily given up so much time and made so much effort. In their cleats, we’d want to play, too.
This is about more than them, though. More than the other players they’d meet on the field. It’s about more than the risk they say they’d be willing to run.
High school students are comparatively low risk for major complications from COVID-19. But low risk and no risk are different. Many of the people they would come into contact with off the field fall into other categories.
It’s easy to feel unbeatable when you’re young. Most adults remember that feeling. Many also remember the day it ended, when we ran face-first into that unforgiving wall called reality. Even if the students themselves were invulnerable, many of those they care about are not. That is where the complications come in.
We don’t envy the district officials, coaches and parents who have to try to look out for the students’ best interests in this situation. Aside from a handful of epidemiologists, few people ever thought they would find themselves in the middle of a pandemic like this. The western world had largely consigned such events to history books after a century of relative calm.
We all ran face-first into that wall again this year.
We feel for the students. Our hearts ache for the seniors last school year who didn’t get the milestones they deserved. Proms canceled. Graduations altered. Final games, performances and classes obliterated by a virus that didn’t even have a name just a few months earlier.
They ran face-first into that wall.
Even then, most of us thought things would be different by now. We would surely have the numbers in check enough to proceed with events by the fall, even if there were modifications needed. It seems a lot less sure today.
It would be less frustrating for everyone if there were any guarantees. If experts could say “just take these steps and you’ll be fine.” But they can’t. It’s not that way. All they can say is that certain steps, like washing hands, wearing a mask in public and staying home if you feel ill, will help reduce risk.
That wall again.
We hope the students understand that the health department’s advice isn’t designed to steal their season. It’s designed to protect everyone as best we can against an opponent that latches on to any opportunity we give it.
We hope officials understand the passion and the reasons the students felt they needed to protest. The way they did so and how they handled themselves, even when dissatisfied with the situation, was responsible.
There’s only one answer that will satisfy everyone, an end to the pandemic. And that’s why we have one final hope: that work on a vaccine is successful soon.