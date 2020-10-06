The Eau Claire School Board’s decision to waive participation fees for sports and some activities this year couldn’t have been an easy one to make. We have yet to come across a school district that couldn’t find uses for $260,000, approximately the amount the fees bring in annually.
It was the right decision, though.
This is a year like no other and not just for athletes. Families have seen parents lose jobs or work reduced hours. The uncertainty of the pandemic has shaken seemingly firm foundations for many. In such circumstances the money to pay fees may simply not be there for some. While the district does have a sliding scale for the fees, pride surely would have kept some from asking.
By waiving the fees the district took a step that ensures students can continue to participate in their activities and sports, regardless of what the family’s financial situation is. That’s more important than it may seem. The high school years are times of rapid change. Lay the uncertainty of a pandemic on top of the uncertainty of simply living through that age and you get a situation in which students may be considerably more fragile than normal.
Ensuring the students can participate offers the familiar, if not normalcy. The teams and events that helped anchor students in years past remain open to them. They remain part of their lives. That familiarity is easy to underrate, but definitely holds value.
The district also did the right thing in acknowledging that the decision would create a financial pinch. A quarter-million dollars is not spare change for any district. That’s especially true given that districts face their own uncertainty over how much revenue they will have to work with in the coming years.
Still, the money was there. Last week it came to light that the district saw a $7.7 million surplus from last year, largely due to the early shutdown of classes this past spring. There may not be a direct link between that unexpected windfall and the decision on student fees, but there’s also no disputing the optics would have looked bad to retain those charges after announcing the surplus.
Schools in the Chippewa Valley and elsewhere have done their best to cope with a situation that wasn’t covered by any class in college or training session offered to administrators. The responses have not been perfect. There have been problems with the integration of virtual class experiences for students and for teachers. There will be more challenges, new hurdles and, yes, failures, before all is said and done.
Regardless of whether the steps districts attempt work, we do not believe the basic desire to do the right thing by students, teachers and parents is lacking at the district level. Debate over the right thing to do for classes and activities has been fierce. Not everyone sees eye to eye, nor would we expect them to. This is a situation in which reasonable people can draw different conclusions.
The decision on student fees, though, should serve as a reminder that the basic goal of providing students with a quality education and the chance to explore opportunities outside the classroom remains a fundamental part of the equation. Keeping the fees in place would have been a defensible decision. Accepting the financial loss to ensure access put students first.
It’s tempting to put this in terms of a decision that rebuked bureaucratic inertia or say the district acted against its own financial interests. But, honestly, we have a hard time accepting such grandiose framing. In the end, we see this as a human decision. It was made with the understanding that people matter.
There will be other decisions to come that people won’t like nearly as much. The district also has to balance the need to budget appropriately and conserve taxpayers’ money with other concerns. Those needs must also be met.
But for now, it’s nice to see this happen. It’s a welcome spot of good news in a tough time. And it’s worth saying so.