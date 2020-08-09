Our reporters have been hard at work over the past couple weeks preparing our election preview stories. We hope you’ve been reading them.
There is simply no substitute for an informed electorate. That’s true regardless of whether you support Republicans, Democrats or any of the smaller parties that contest elected offices. Knowing what the candidates believe, what they want to do, and what their views are on the current government are essential parts of making an informed decision when you step into the voting booth.
It’s easy to forget sometimes just how remarkable the American tradition of elections is. Our nation has held free elections as a bedrock value since its inception, though we haven’t always lived up to the ideal of one person, one vote. Few nations in history have the kind of record of public involvement in government that ours does.
Look how that view has changed the world. When our nation was founded, governments were primarily monarchies. While the history most often taught in our schools is European, monarchies were also the default government for much of the rest of the world. It had been that way for so long that few people thought seriously about challenging it.
Now, less than 250 years after the Declaration of Independence was signed, monarchies have largely been eclipsed. Those that remain are usually constitutional monarchies, with the crown acting as a unifying figure of national identity more than as an active part of the government.
What replaced monarchies were not always republics or governments that allowed people to have genuine input into their systems. Authoritarian regimes grew, too. But even they usually held up the fig leaf of sham elections. Few people are fooled by an election that reports 90 percent or more of the vote going for the ruling party. So why would those governments bother with having a vote at all?
The answer is that popular vote, a step almost unthinkable only a very short time ago in history, has now become the default. It confers legitimacy more clearly and effectively than anything else, and those regimes with dictators or authoritarian leanings crave that appearance. They want to imitate what the United States has long embodied, even if it is only a façade.
A ballot cast here means a great deal more, of course, than one cast in North Korea. Here it means the difference between candidates of genuinely different views holding office, rather than which rubber-stamp will back a dictator’s decisions. And in polarized times like today, those differences are more clear than ever.
If you missed an article on one of the races, you can find them online to catch up. We hope people will. Reading about the candidates and deciding which you want to support is a critical step in making sure that you cast an informed vote. We know many times the profiles may confirm what you are already leaning toward, but there is always the opportunity to learn more, know the candidates better, and arrive at a deeper understanding of your own values and ideals.
Our system, for all the flaws and challenges, remains remarkable. It can only stay that way with your participation. So, please, study the candidates. Look closely at the ballot. And make an informed decision.