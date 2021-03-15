This year’s 16th annual Sunshine Week is a bit different from all the ones that came before. Last year it was partially eclipsed by the growing pandemic. This year, the pandemic and its effects have taken center stage.
Sunshine Week isn’t something you’ll hear most governmental bodies talking about. It’s when the media in the United States put a spotlight on the need for openness in government through access to records and meetings.
The basic idea is simple: open government is good government. No government is going to be perfect. Ideally, lapses are the result of human error rather than policy. But that’s not always the case. When governments withhold information, they create voids that are inevitably filled with rumor.
The pandemic offered new challenges. Not everyone responded well. Nine months ago the Associated Press asked each state’s governor for records that could show how health officials and businesses influenced decisions made to cope with the pandemic. About 20 states failed to respond with the documents. Some refused; others sought high payment for public documents.
In other cases, government bodies have changed the definition of access. Most state legislatures don’t allow people inside their chambers to observe sessions. That’s potentially defensible. But doing so and refusing to allow people to testify remotely, as some have done, isn’t.
Courts have been caught in the same situation. Many across the country have greatly scaled back in-person sessions in favor of online proceedings. Again, that makes sense given the current situation. But it does create a potential block for a system that has notably allowed public access to the vast majority of proceedings for more than 200 years.
Local governments have used a variety of approaches. We know of at least one that purchased a cheap cell phone and gave the number at every streamed meeting to allow people to call in during public hearings. It usually went silent, but some did indeed use that option to engage with the city council.
We hope the disruptions are coming to an end and that the restrictions created during the pandemic will do the same as it becomes safe for people to engage in public gatherings once again. But there is a genuine concern that, having had a taste of what it’s like to have less immediate scrutiny, some lawmakers may prefer that.
Most of the adjustments made in the past year have been in good faith. And, in that same vein, good faith demands that they end when the immediate crisis does.
If anything, the dramatic expansion of live streaming meetings should result in greater access than ever. This is an opportunity for governmental bodies to look at what worked, what didn’t, and how some of the approaches forced by the pandemic might be retained and improved for continued use.
It’s important for people to remember that, in pursuing open government, media is not acting solely for its own benefit. Such calls are made in proxy for the public. While we may be more likely to have calls returned, there are few cases in which the press actually has more rights to access or information than anyone else. If we don’t have access, you don’t either.
Modern open records and meetings laws were largely spawned as a response to Watergate-era abuses and secrecy. It’s unsurprising that the urgency many felt ebbed over the subsequent decades. It’s hard to keep up pressure and focus over time. But that natural tendency does not mean the demands for open government are any less pressing than they were then. If anything, given the comparative ease of clandestine communication, they’re more pressing.
There’s a reason calls for open government, for better communication and access, are common themes on editorial pages across the country. There’s a reason we have made similar calls here in the past. And there is a reason we continue to do so today.
Few would endorse allowing governments to hide what they do and how they do it. But when you don’t support calls for openness, that’s effectively the message you send.
We believe government most often strives to work for the public good. There are always exceptions, though. It’s important that governmental transparency be bolstered and that governments continue to adhere to the law. It protects all of us.
Besides, it’s our collective right to know what governments funded by our tax dollars are doing. And that’s never going to change.