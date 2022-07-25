Enough is enough. The Supreme Court, and especially Chief Justice John Roberts, have got to understand that they serve the American people, and they can’t leave them hanging.

When a draft leaked of an opinion that would, in its final form, overturn Roe v. Wade, Roberts was furious. “This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here,” he said. He ordered the Marshal of the Court, essentially the top employee of the court who oversees the staffs, to investigate.