In the past week a number of Wisconsin schools were targeted with false reports of active shooters, including three in towns served by our sister papers. Another 30 or so in Iowa had to deal with similar calls.
We’re not sure what makes a person decide to make such a call. Anyone who has paid attention to the pain and loss caused by real shooters at American schools can only be horrified at the idea someone would decide falsifying such a report is in any way entertaining. It’s a demented act born of malice, designed only to harm.
Tempting as it is to call for a legislative response, the reality is those steps have already been taken. Federal laws treat “any conduct with intent to convey false or misleading information under circumstances where such information may reasonably be believed and where such information indicates that an activity has taken, is taking, or will take place,” as a felony offense.
Someone who makes a false report can be sent to prison for five years. If a person is injured, that jumps to 20 years. A fake report resulting in death can bring 30 years in prison. Any such report can bring financial penalties, including reimbursement of the cost of sending first responders to the scene.
Those are appropriate sanctions. And the FBI takes it seriously. Calls designed to send police and others to a location by reporting a fake crime, often called swatting, is viewed “as a public safety issue,” according to the FBI’s website.
False reports have real consequences. There have been people killed by law enforcement responding to swatting claims. At least one person died of a heart attack brought on by the stress of a false report. And, while it hasn’t happened yet, it’s probably just a matter of time until an officer is killed responding to a report either in a crash en route or by someone who mistakes law enforcement for a criminal trying to enter their home.
There’s a financial cost that goes along with the human cost. Andrew Finch was targeted with a swatting call in 2017. He went to the door when officers arrived. Officer Justin Rapp shot and killed Finch. A suit brought after Finch’s death was settled by Wichita, Kansas, for $5 million.
Unfortunately, it can be very difficult to track down those who engage in swatting. Technology allows them to easily disguise the numbers from which they are calling. What looks to a 911 operator like a local number can in fact be someone from several states away. That makes this a federal issue.
The FBI is investigating this week’s events. The fact swatters used interstate communications to make their false reports gives federal law enforcement a clear opening to pursue them.
What, though, can be done if there are already laws to address such actions and if law enforcement is prepared to pursue those responsible? As we’ve already said, the penalties strike us as appropriate. Is there more that can be reasonably done?
We believe so. The responsibility, however, doesn’t lie where people might expect.
Most criminal cases end in plea bargains. That gives prosecutors considerable power in deciding the real consequences of a criminal’s actions.
We’d favor prosecutors taking a relatively hard line on swatting, with few if any plea bargains offered. Terms of any deals could severely limit the defendant’s access to the internet, either via computer or smartphone. That, since many swatting calls have originated in the online gaming community, could threaten an activity swatters clearly hold dear.
No one step will end swatting. But it must be clear there is no place in our society for such acts.