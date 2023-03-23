In the past week a number of Wisconsin schools were targeted with false reports of active shooters, including three in towns served by our sister papers. Another 30 or so in Iowa had to deal with similar calls.

We’re not sure what makes a person decide to make such a call. Anyone who has paid attention to the pain and loss caused by real shooters at American schools can only be horrified at the idea someone would decide falsifying such a report is in any way entertaining. It’s a demented act born of malice, designed only to harm.