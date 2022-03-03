No one is under any illusion that the decisions by many companies to remove Russian vodka from the shelves will have the slightest effect on Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine. It’s a symbolic act taken against one of the best known symbols of Russia. That’s it.
And the removal doesn’t have anything like the effect on the shelves most people might have thought, since most of the vodka consumers see is made in other countries. We’ve seen questions about why Smirnoff, perhaps the name most associated with Russian vodka, was still on shelves. The answer is simple: it’s not Russian anymore. The Smirnov family fled the Bolshevik revolution, and their company is now owned by a conglomerate that also owns Guinness.
Symbols still have power, though. This is still a message worth sending. But, as we do so, let’s remember that there’s a difference between the Russian government and the Russian people, and an even greater difference between Putin’s machinations and the shop or restaurant set up by Russian refugees who arrived decades ago. Just as with Smirnoff, a Russian name is no guarantee of ties to the current dictatorship.
The Russian aggression has prompted an almost unheard of level of agreement at the United Nations. The vote on a resolution demanding an end to the invasion passed 141-5, with 35 nations abstaining. Sanctions are nearly as widespread. Even Switzerland, with its long history of neutrality, has frozen Russian assets.
But a look at the nations that overtly backed Russia in the U.N. vote reveals reason for concern. Belarus’ vote was hardly less surprising than Russia’s own, given that it has allowed its own territory to be used to launch part of the invasion. North Korea’s support was likewise unsurprising. But none of those seem likely to broaden the conflict.
The support from Iran and Syria, on the other hand, has the potential to do so. Syrian support appears predicated on the Russian intervention in that country’s civil war, an intervention widely seen as critical to the Assad regime’s survival. Iran’s ties to Russia date back to the Islamic Revolution in the late 1970s. Both nations face their own discontent at home and play complex roles in the ever-volatile Middle East.
It’s hard to think Russia wouldn’t welcome a distraction on the international stage right now. It doesn’t seem to be in either Iran or Syria’s best interests to provide such a distraction, but it didn’t seem to be in Russia’s best long-term interests to invade Ukraine last week, either.
There are other reasons for concern. A recent video showed Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus’ dictator, standing in front of a map that seemed to indicate Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova, could be a target in the current war. It’s on Ukraine’s southwestern border, and a plurality of the population is Russian.
It’s worth noting that bringing Russian populations back into Moscow’s embrace has been one of Putin’s arguments supporting his invasion of Ukraine, and the head of the Transnistrian parliament sought unification with Russia in 2014. There are also worries Russia might seek an overland connection to Kaliningrad, a geographic artifact of World War II that is also the nation’s westernmost territory.
Aggression justified in the name of ethnic unity or geography is nothing new. It animated the conflicts three decades ago in the former Yugoslavia. It was a key cause of World War II, and Putin’s claims are eerily reminiscent of those made by the madmen who believed death was a policy tool in former eras. It is no more acceptable now than it was then.
We cannot know how this will end. While Russia’s gains have clearly not been the scale or speed it had anticipated, sheer weight of numbers remains an advantage. An outcome similar to the Winter War of 1939 hardly seems unlikely.
All we are sure of is that we hope this unjustified, unpardonable aggression ends swiftly. Enough families, Ukranian and Russian alike, already mourn blood that didn’t need to be shed. Putin’s imperial dreams are not worth the lives being lost or the instability his actions have brought.
It’s past time for this to end.