April’s National Drug Take Back Day was a clear success for Eau Claire County residents. People turned in more than 750 pounds of unneeded medications.
The importance of such events is difficult to overstate. When medications are properly disposed of, they aren’t leaching into the environment or subject to misuse. And the amounts are impressive. In October 2022, a national take back day, Americans nationwide got rid of 324 tons of medications.
While we haven’t seen statewide data for this year yet, the event last spring brought in some 30 tons of unneeded drugs. Wisconsin tends to be pretty consistent with those kinds of figures. The November 2022 take back day brought in 27 tons. As a state, Wisconsin often ranks near the top on national take back days.
It’s clear Wisconsinites understand the importance of getting rid of old medications safely. And if you missed the April 22 event, there are permanent drop boxes set up in many communities. The state Department of Health Services lists eight in Eau Claire alone.
The web address gives a clue as to why health officials have begun putting such a strong emphasis on drug take back days in recent years. While it has always been important, the reality is that people didn’t pay much attention to proper disposal of medications in the past. It wasn’t uncommon for people to have outdated prescriptions in their medicine cabinets, sometimes for years.
Many of those were painkillers. Most people know that you have to take an antibiotic course all the way through. Painkillers are different. You take them as needed. When your injury heals, you don’t need them anymore. But you probably still have a few left.
Prescription painkillers drove the opioid epidemic. They’re still a major focus for efforts to rein in prescription medication abuse, hence the drop boxes being listed on the DHS’s opioids page. But they’re far from the only drug in medicine cabinets that are misused.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse, part of the National Institutes of Health, notes that prescription stimulants can be abused as well. And sedative abuse has been an issue long enough to be the focus of the Rolling Stones’ song “Mother’s Little Helper” back in 1966.
The fundamental question of prescription drug abuse should also change our thinking on the idea of what represents a “gateway drug.” Abuse of prescription drugs is an important predictor of later abuse of alcohol or other substances. Essentially, the medicine cabinet is a considerable gateway if it’s not monitored.
Removing old prescriptions and disposing of them properly does more than just keep the cabinet from overflowing. It reduces the likelihood of misuse, either intentional or inadvertent. And, since out of sight is often also out of mind, getting rid of old meds means you don’t have to worry about remembering to monitor whether pills are disappearing.
The reality is that almost anything can be abused. That shouldn’t really be a surprise to anyone. We’re not advocating for people to avoid prescriptions they need. Such a stance would be patently irresponsible. What we do advocate for is being responsible both in taking medication and in disposing of it once it’s no longer needed.
Wisconsin residents take events like the drug take back days seriously. It’s good to see and we hope it continues.