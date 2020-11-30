The 2020 holiday season is well underway. Thanksgiving’s feasting has transformed into leftovers. Black Friday is now a large figure on people’s credit card statements.
While the traditional holiday parties won’t be happening this year (or shouldn’t be, anyway), we hope folks will take some time to make sure they take care of themselves throughout the holiday season.
Even without the parties, there will be plenty of opportunities to indulge in favorite snacks and treats. There will be plenty of eggnog and other drinks to enjoy — in moderation, of course. The revels set up the New Year’s resolutions for weight loss, one of the most common vows made as we turn the calendar over.
It will be easier to handle all of this if you take time now to get some exercise in. The weather hasn’t yet gone into the mind-numbing cold winter can bring. You have to bundle up a bit, but it’s still reasonably pleasant once you get moving and warmed up.
Remember, the walks or jogs don’t have to be major commitments that demand hours of your time every week. If you don’t usually exercise, one or two walks will at least get you started. If you already do, keep it going.
Staying active during the holiday season can help avoid some of the obvious pitfalls, but it can also play a role in taking care of a less-obvious health issue. Wonderful as they often are, the holidays can be tough on people’s mental health.
It’s unsurprising that so many people have powerful memories associated with the holiday seasons. They’re times in which people gathered with family and friends. They were opportunities to make cherished memories.
Time does not, in most cases, erase those memories. But it can change the emotions we feel when thinking about them. The passing of friends and family members can cast a bittersweet tinge over even the happiest events. That’s particularly true for those who head into the holiday season for the first time after such a loss.
Add the stress that accompanies even the most routine of holidays, to say nothing of this year, and you have a time that can genuinely create a crisis for people.
Taking care of yourself during the holiday season means taking care of your mental health as well. There are plenty of resources out there, including some from the Mayo Clinics. Their experts advise that people recognize and accept their feelings. Feeling sadness or grieving for those lost moments isn’t a betrayal of holiday happiness. While they are not what the holidays are known for, such feelings are not nearly as uncommon as people might think.
There are resources to help if you feel alone and need help. Many have online options, which are a welcome possibility these days.
For many, the holidays are about being around others and caring for them. And that’s a wonderful option if you can do it safely this year. But use caution. COVID needs little invitation, and it can have long-lasting consequences even for those who recover.
Take care of yourself this holiday season. There will be opportunities to make memories. There will be times that you can look back on with a smile. Just be gentle with yourself, too. The line between the happy havoc of the season and feeling like things are spinning out of control is a thin one.
By paying attention to both your physical and emotional wellbeing this season, we hope you have a good end to a very challenging year.