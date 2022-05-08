It was easy to miss late last week, but what happened in Northern Ireland’s elections is well worth knowing about. Not only is it history, it’s hope.
Little more than a generation ago the thought of a nationalist party earning the most seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly would likely have touched off yet another round of violence. The Troubles, the seemingly endless conflict between Northern Ireland’s Catholics, Protestants, and the British military, seemed as intransigent as ever.
There seemed little way out. Slights, intentional or not, led to violence. Talks had repeatedly failed. It wasn’t until the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in April 1998 that most of the combatants laid down their weapons.
Even then, there were attempts to scuttle the agreement before it came into effect in December. In August, a splinter group of the Provisional Irish Republican Army detonated a bomb in Omagh. It killed 29 people and wounded around 200 more. The backlash against the violence came from all quarters, likely helping cement commitment to the agreement the bombers hoped to destroy.
The changes since 1998 are remarkable. Martin McGuinness and Ian Paisley, two men who had done as much as any to drive the conflict, eventually learned to work together to lead Northern Ireland in a new era. More than that, the former enemies became friends.
The government in Northern Ireland has no prime minister. Instead, a first minister and a second minister lead the assembly. They’re theoretically equal, differentiated only by the fact that one’s party received the most seats and the other’s received the most from the opposing camp. It’s a matter of pride more than power.
Until last week, a unionist party had always held the most seats in the devolved government for Northern Ireland. Unionist parties favor maintaining Northern Ireland as a part of Great Britain. They’re primarily Protestant.
Nationalist parties favor joining Ireland and are primarily Catholic. Sinn Fein last week became the first Nationalist party to lead the tally. It’s not a majority, only 27 seats out of 90, but it’s more than anyone else has.
Under normal circumstances, that would leave the Democratic Unionist Party to hold the position of second minister. But frustrations over Brexit and the agreement Britain struck with the European Union have called that into question. The British, Irish and American governments are all clearly voicing support for the DUP to join the government, rather than collapsing it, but there’s little guarantee that will happen.
But when you look back just a quarter-century, it’s remarkable that this is the discussion. Those in power and those concerned with Northern Ireland are talking about politics, not arms. While there are concerns the current situation could lead to an upsurge in violence if left unresolved, the past two-plus decades show that the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland have little stomach for renewed fighting. A generation has grown up knowing peace, and few want to set that aside.
What it took in the late 1990s was a leap of faith. There were few reasons to assume the peace process would work. There was every reason to think the violence would continue. Even those who served as the political faces of the conflict had their ties to militias that carried out attacks and reprisals. There was blood enough on people’s hands to forestall goodwill.
A handful of people saw a chance, though. They created the space to talk, to have genuine dialogue. They gave the majority who wanted peace a chance to be heard, and they created a framework within which it had a chance.
The current animosity in the United States isn’t at the same level as Northern Ireland saw in the Troubles, though there are certainly those who have sought to move in that direction. It’s critical to remember that the noisiest voices aren’t necessarily the majority, that most Americans want more or less what we’ve always wanted: a chance to live and raise our children in peace and security.
To do that, we have to remember how to talk to each other. The discussions our nation must have can’t be accomplished by yelling.
Last week’s events are a reminder of just how powerful respectful discussion can be. It was the solution then. It still is today.