As much as a noisy handful of people might want Ukraine to negotiate an end to Russia’s unprovoked invasion, Sunday was a good reminder of exactly why they can’t do that.
Russia blockaded Ukranian ports at the beginning of the war. That in itself shouldn’t be surprising. Such blockades are commonplace in wars, and this was no different. In February, when Russia began the war, no one thought it would last long anyway.
But by July the absence of Ukranian grain was becoming a serious problem. Global food prices had spiked. Failures in other agricultural regions meant the Ukranian wheat and cereals were needed more than ever.
In July, Russia and Ukraine negotiated a shipping agreement under U.N. auspices. More than 9 million tons of grain has entered the world market from Ukraine. That eased food prices worldwide to the tune of a 15 percent decline since their spring peak.
Last week, Russia’s Black Sea fleet, which is headquartered in Crimea, was hit by a well-coordinated drone attack. How much damage it actually did is open to some debate. But this wasn’t the first time Russia’s military power was successfully challenged.
While Ukraine hasn’t claimed responsibility for the attack — not that most analysts believe it needs to —Russia responded Sunday by resuming its blockade of Ukranian ports. The Russian response seems to be equal parts incredulity and hubris. “How dare they attack us during a war we started, on land we illegally seized in 2014?”
While surprise at this specific attack and its approach is warranted, surprise that Ukraine attacked Russian forces in Crimea is not. The international community has not generally recognized Russia’s annexation of Crimea any more than it has this year’s farcical votes on Donets and Luhansk. Or the similarly dubious annexations of Transnistria, Abkhazia or South Ossetia. And with both an ongoing war and a complete lack of credibility for Russia’s claims of broad public support, resistance is inevitable.
By resuming its blockade, Russia cast away one of the few shreds of international credibility that it had actually achieved since February’s invasion. While it’s fair to question whether Russia should profit in any capacity at all from the sale of grain from a country it invaded, the diplomatic efforts that led to the agreement indicated to some that Russia was at least cognizant of its need to engage the international community.
It’s also well worth noting that this gained Russia virtually nothing. The deal itself was to expire Nov. 19. Russia’s tantrum ended it less than three weeks early. António Guterres, the Portugese Secretary-General of the United Nations, had as recently as Friday urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the agreement.
The issue was summed up most succinctly by Volodymyr Zelenskky, Ukraine’s president:
“Why is it that a handful of people somewhere in the Kremlin can decide whether there will be food on the tables of people in Egypt or Bangladesh?”
He’s right. But it’s not so much a handful as it is a maniac with a cadre of sycophants.
There are efforts to revive the deal, but their prospects are uncertain at best. That means critical food supplies are also uncertain. It’s an unconscionable weaponization of an essential need by Russia, one that threatens people who neither have nor desire involvement with the war.
Given Russia’s willingness to poke a thumb in the U.N.’s eye with the timing of this act, given its willingness to potentially let people starve out of pique, and given its willingness to tear up an agreement to which it had agreed, what possible grounds are there for Ukraine to believe Russia on any other agreement?
Even if Ukraine was willing to negotiate — and they have probably never been less likely to do so given recent battlefield gains — doing so with a regime that has so little sense of commitment to international agreements would be foolish on a level not seen since Neville Chamberlain in Munich.
Much as we all would like to see the current war end, thus also ending the ripples it sends through the world economy, negotiations toward that end require two trustworthy parties. And right now that simply doesn’t exist.