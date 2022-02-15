Kamila Valieva, the Russian figure skater who flunked a drug test before the Olympics but was still absolved by the Russian “anti-doping agency” and allowed to compete, badly distort the goal of the games. She simply shouldn’t have been there in the first place.
Nearly a decade after the Sochi Olympics revealed a concerted, state-driven effort to protect cheating athletes led to Russia being banned, the International Olympic Committee won’t stand behind its own rules. Instead, it allows Russian athletes to compete under the fig leaf of Russian Olympic Committee, rather than enforcing the ban imposed in 2019 by the World Anti-Doping Agency.
The situation in Beijing is an absolute mess. The test Valieva flunked revealed trimetazidine in her system. The drug treats angina. It’s not a steroid. Instead, it enhances oxygen delivery to the heart. In a sport like ice skating, when the cardiovascular demands are so high, it’s not hard to see how that could help. And her purported defense — that it somehow got into her system because her grandfather is on the medication — is laughably implausible.
The test was taken on Dec. 25 but only announced after Valieva helped the Russian Olympic Team, excuse us, the ROC, to win a team gold medal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport seized on that delay, allowing Valieva to continue competing. She ended this week's short program in first place.
The IOC followed that announcement by saying it would not hold medal ceremonies if Valieva, easily one of the best skaters in the world, medals in the individual competition. The reason? The IOC said it was “in fairness to all athletes.”
All athletes? How is this fair to the ones who didn’t cheat? What about the ones who earn their moment in the spotlight only to have it stolen due to yet another doping scandal centered on the Russian team? That’s the IOC’s vision of fairness?
Valieva, it should be noted, is 15. At that age it’s hard to argue she should have been able to stand up to the coaches and trainers who are multiple times her age. She remains a child, and she should have been able to trust the coaches who were charged with helping her excel. She’s hardly off the hook, but age is certainly a mitigating factor in this case.
The pathetic thing is that this was eminently avoidable. The Russian team shouldn’t have been competing. There is no plausibility to the claims by Russian athletic federations that cheating is taken seriously.
Such claims are the equivalent of a serial thief, caught with another’s property in hand, claiming once again that this is all a misunderstanding. Credible courts don’t buy such malarkey. They understand that past behavior matters when considering a new offense. The IOC, apparently, does not.
Instead, the IOC clings to the fiction Russian athletes can compete as neutral athletes. They still compete under a heading that includes “Russian” in the name. They still wear uniforms in their national colors. And, clearly, they’re still failing drug tests. But so long as the fig leaf is in place, the IOC turns a blind eye.
Are there clean athletes representing Russia? It’s reasonable to assume there are some. Would it be fair to them if all Russian athletes were prohibited? No. Guilt by association isn’t guilt based on evidence.
That, though, is the problem. So long as cheating is tacitly tolerated, there is no fair answer. Allowing Russian athletes to compete is unfair to the much larger contingent from other nations who see the competitive field tilted through connections to known cheaters. It’s even less fair to those who place behind athletes who are later stripped of their medals.
The IOC has never given Russia an incentive to clean things up. It imposes no real consequences. Without meaningful penalties, there’s no reason for Russian athletics to eliminate cheating. After all, it’s the pomp and ceremony at the Olympics that people remember, not the furtive return of a tainted medal months or years later.
The Olympic movement itself is at risk without restoring fundamental credibility. It needs an unequivocal message against cheating, one that comes with real penalties rather than hand-wringing.
Until it does that we’re likely to have the same mess return every few years, tarring yet another set of what should be golden memories.